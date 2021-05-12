BATH — Brenton Cahill drove in three runs and picked up the win as the Morse baseball team edged Brunswick 8-6 on Wednesday.

The Shipbuilders (2-4) scored four runs in the second inning and three in the third to take control. Cahill allowed six runs and struck out eight.

Tanner Rapoza took the loss for the Dragons (1-8), allowing seven runs (four earned) in two innings. AJ Wolverton paced the Dragons with three hits and three RBI.

LISBON 10, GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 0: The Greyhounds (5-2) scored seven runs in the second inning to roll past the Patriots (2-7) in Lisbon.

Caleb Philips had two hits and Justin Le had a double and an RBI. Hunter Brissette scored three runs for Lisbon. Nick Ferrence pitched four innings and struck out five. Neil Larochelle pitched a scoreless inning.

Mike Sweeney and Zack Winchester each had singles for Gray-New Gloucester.

SOFTBALL

RICHMOND 12, DIRIGO 11: Izzy Stewart had two doubles to lead the Bobcats to a win over the Cougars in Richmond.

Kara Briand and Jayden Brillant each added doubles for Richmond. Brillant, Breonna Dufresne and Lila Viselli each had two hits for the Bobcats.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: