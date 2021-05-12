Marc George McKellar 1967 – 2021 BATH – Marc George McKellar, son of George and Betty McKellar, passed away on May 4, 2021 at the age of 53, with family by his side at Midcoast Hospital in Brunswick. Marc was born in Bath on Oct. 15, 1967. He graduated from Morse High School in 1987 and went on to earn a BA in Business Administration from the University of Maine at Orono in 1996. Marc taught his children the value and importance of family and he had a large one that he cherished and valued, even when life brought them apart. Marc was a lifelong lover of sports. He played baseball and basketball growing up, enjoyed playing pass and horse with his children and was an avid fan of the New England sports teams, as well as UMaine Hockey. He is survived by his children, his eldest son, Aaron McKellar, his favorite daughter, Melinda McKellar and her husband Cody McCutcheon of Whitefield, and his youngest son, “Magoo” Kevin McKellar of Bath; his grandchildren, Ashton, Noah, Aden and Meah McKellar; his sister, Lisa Campbell and her husband David of Lisbon; his nieces, Tracy Taylor, Krystal McFetridge, and Jessica Campbell;, and his nephews, Ted Gutsche, Matthew Campbell, and Sean Campbell; as well as his honorary daughter, Brittainy Mitchell, and grandson Hunter Mitchell. He was predeceased by his “Mammie” Madelyn Robson, grandfather William Robson; mom Betty McKellar, dad George McKellar; and his siblings Hope, Debbie, and Rick McKellar. The celebration of life will be held at Daigle Funeral Home at 819 High St. Bath, on May 15, 2021 at 10 a.m. A gathering will take place at the beach after. Condolences may be made at http://www.Daiglefuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation in his name at http://www.Jdrf.org.

