Larry Albert Ruth 1940 – 2021 TOPSHAM – It was with great sorrow the Ruth family announced the passing of Larry Albert Ruth on May 1, 2021, a loving husband, father, grandfather, uncle and friend. Larry was born on May 14, 1940, to Joseph Woodward Ruth and Oberita Margaret Gotwalt (Ruth) in Spring Grove, Pa. After graduating high school Larry worked for his father’s metal fabrication company until he made the decision to join the military. In January 1963 Larry enlisted in the United States Navy which he served proudly and had a distinguished career of 24 years. Larry served in Vietnam and was stationed all over the world. His children loved to hear stories of his pranks and jokes during those days. He earned many awards and titles and was truly proud of serving his country. Larry achieved the rank of AMSC Chief/Flight Engineer. The Navy brought Larry to Brunswick where he would meet the love his life Joyce Connolly (Ruth). They were married Oct. 23, 1975, and after years of deployments and transfer they decided to lay roots in Topsham Maine. Larry retired from the Navy in May of 1986 to dedicate time to his family and support his wife’s growing business. Larry and Joyce owned Country Kids daycare in Topsham. Larry loved to cook healthy meals for all the children in the center. Many smiles and great memories were made by Mr. Larry’s cooking. Larry and Joyce spent many nights enjoying their favorite activity of Country Western line dancing. They even opened a studio to teach their love of dancing. Larry had a passion for Country Western music and enjoyed every moment of being the DJ for the events. After retiring and closing the daycare Larry and Joyce traveled a lot to Pennsylvania and Florida to enjoy their extended family, especially having breakfast with them. Larry cherished every moment he spent with his family and his grandchildren brought a special peace and joy to his soul. Larry was predeceased by his wife Joyce Connolly (Ruth); son David Ruth; brother Joseph Ruth Jr., sister Brenda Ruth and brother John Ruth. He is survived by his daughter Jamie Leaton (Ruth) and husband Kelly Leaton of St. Petersburg, Fla., daughter Jessie Frederick (Ruth) and husband Kelly Frederick of Topsham, son Joseph Ruth and wife Jessica Ruth of Manchester, son Jonathan Ruth and wife Rebecca Ruth of Topsham, and son Douglas Ruth of Texas and daughter Georgie Ann Ruth of Texas; siblings Marlin (Doodle) Ruth PA, Mike Ruth PA, Anthony Ruth PA, Shirley Keefer (Ruth) and Gary (Pete) Ruth. Also his much loved grandchildren Mindy Dow (Leaton) of Park City, Utah, Lashawna Leaton of St. Petersburg, Fla., Jordan Frederick of Topsham, Skyler Leaton of Augusta, Bailey Ruth of Topsham, Joseph Frederick of Topsham, Emma Marie Ruth of Topsham, and Jenna Ruth of Manchester. Larry will be sadly missed by his beloved cockatiel Jimmy Joe who brought him so much companionship and joy. He also had many loved nieces nephews and friends. Friends and family are invited to visit 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at the Brackett Funeral Home, 29 Federal Street, Brunswick. A graveside burial will take place at Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Augusta on May 20 at 12 p.m. Memories and condolences can be shared at http://www.brackettfh.com.

