The long-awaited, $1 billion American Rescue Plan package submitted by Gov. Janet Mills to the Legislature has something for just about everyone.

Mills would pump $50 million into fishing, farming and forest products. She’d replenish the depleted unemployment insurance fund by $80 million.

Another $80 million would “jumpstart innovation,” though we could use some details. There’s a lot more money for broadband, everyone’s favorite cause – $150 million – plus $50 million for the successful Efficiency Maine programs for homeowners, schools, municipalities and businesses. And so on.

In the absence of competing proposals – so far, none – it’s likely Mills’ plan will be adopted largely intact.

The governor also deserves credit for a canny move toward finally reviving the Land for Maine’s Future program with a $40 billion bond issue – a program once popular with both parties, but blocked by former Gov. Paul LePage, then legislative Republicans during Mills’ first two years.

By combining it with the inevitable $100 million transportation bond, and naming it for the late George Smith, the noted outdoorsman, Mills has made this “must pass” legislation.

With all the goodies being deployed, though, it’s disappointing there’s no thought to improving how state government itself functions and carries out its many responsibilities.

Some work could be done in the supplemental budget Mills presented Wednesday, which will account for $461 million beyond the “steady state” two-year budget approved in March, but it will take time to parse the details, and we shouldn’t hold our breath.

The unwritten prohibition against adding to the state employee count is perhaps even stronger than the one against raising taxes.

After all, there was a major, albeit temporary increase in sales and income taxes in 1991, but state employment has been essentially static, with minor variations, since the Brennan administration, after mushrooming throughout the Curtis and Longley years.

Understaffing that once seemed temporary quickly became chronic. The population of Maine, and its GDP, have grown apace, but we must never have more state employees than we did 40 years ago.

This bias affects matters large and small. I was struck by testimony submitted by the Maine Forest Service (MFS), which oversees what is by far the state’s largest natural resource industry. The bill, LD 1407, attempts to cancel municipal forestry ordinances on the theory they represent undue burdens on business. One reason why logging contractors find it burdensome is that MFS doesn’t collect such ordinances on its website.

The reason? Lack of staff – even though other agencies, including the Board of Pesticides Control – manage this within existing resources.

The obvious question: Why not ask for more staff, allowing municipalities to govern their own borders, while informing everyone else, in a central format, what the restrictions are?

But the problem goes well beyond a single agency and a single program.

When Gov. Angus King created a dramatically expanded community mental health system, as the counterpart to a greatly downsized Riverview state hospital, he requested not a single new state employee to supervise dozens of private contractors.

And the overseeing agency, the Department of Mental Health, disappeared as a cabinet office in the Baldacci administration, merged into the Department of Health and Human Services.

The cost and quality of programs varies widely, yet the state has little ability to monitor, let alone improve, mental health services.

Even when there’s a major attempt at restructuring – as with the Baldacci administration’s attempt to consolidate school administration in 2007 – the state brings nothing to the table.

As enacted, the law simply required town and cities to “pair up” with neighboring communities or face financial penalties. The state provided little guidance, no money for planning or implementation, and no new staff.

The result was a predictable fiasco. The law was supposed to produce fewer than 80 school districts; Maine still has more than 200. We were supposed to have a single form of regional, multi-town governance. Instead, there’s a bewildering array of SADs, RSUs, and AOSs that local school members barely understand.

Towns withdraw from regional districts, or talk about it, without really understanding the consequences or what alternatives might be available.

The state pumps out more than $1 billion a year in school subsidies and construction grants, yet it’s hard to determine how the money is being used. “Local control” remains the unshakeable mantra.

Rebuilding public confidence in government requires showing that money invested is well spent. As budgets grow, the state keeps “contracting out” rather than doing much in-house.

That may satisfy certain “budget hawks.” Yet it can’t offer the “bang for the buck” taxpayers rightly demand for public services.

Douglas Rooks has been a Maine editor, commentator, reporter and author since 1984. His new book is “First Franco: Albert Beliveau in Law, Politics and Love.” Visit the website, https://douglasrooks.weebly.com/#/ or e-mail: [email protected]

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: