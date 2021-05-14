Christopher R. Nulle 1952 – 2021 BRUNSWICK – Christopher R. Nulle, 68, died Tuesday May 11, 2021 at Mid Coast Senior Health Care. Chris was born August 14, 1952 in Brooklyn, N.Y., the son of Charles and Evelyn Leone Nulle. He was a graduate of Upper St. Clair High School, John Carroll University, and earned a master’s degree from Manhattanville College. He was a history and English teacher, spending most of his career in MSAD #75; mostly devoting his efforts in support of at-risk students and supervised the student Civil Rights Club. As well, he had served his peers as MSAD #75 Union President. He was an enthusiastic historical reenactor which combined his love of teaching and history. He belonged to a number of groups reenacting the French and Indian War, the Revolutionary War, and the Civil War. Chris leaves a rich legacy in the students he taught both in the classroom and on the battlefield. Chris’ proudest achievement was raising his daughter, Kate, whom he saw married this past April. Chris is survived by his daughter, Katherine Nulle and husband Bobby Ritz of Weymouth, Mass.; two sisters, Janet Smaldon and husband Keith of Cape Elizabeth, Patricia Hvidt and husband Soren of Holbaek, Denmark; as well as four nieces and their families; his former wife, Peg Nulle of Topsham. Friends and family are invited to visit 4 to 7 p.m. Monday May 17 at the Brackett Funeral Home, 29 Federal St., Brunswick. Memories and condolences can be shared at http://www.brackettfh.com . Memorial contributions can be made to American Battlefield Trust.

