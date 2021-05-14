Mary Ann (Mallory) Davis 1938 – 2020 BRUNSWICK – Mary (Mallory) Davis, 82, of Brunswick, passed away on Dec. 11, 2020, at Mid Coast Hospital, after a brief illness. The youngest of the eight children of Ella Phillips and David Mallory of Scarborough, Mary graduated from Scarborough High School and Gorham State Teachers College. She taught elementary school for several years, including in a one-room school house in southern Maine, and in Limestone in Aroostook County. After marrying Burton E Davis of Portland, the couple moved to a farm in Freeport where Mary’s gardening skills from years of working for farms in Cape Elizabeth during her youth were happily put to use. She took a job as a seamstress for L.L. Bean, retiring after 20 years of service. Her retirement was spent enjoying Florida and Maine in yearly pilgrimages with Burt. Mary was a keen traveler, visiting the UK and Ireland, and great swathes of the US and Maritime Canada. She was an avid hiker, counting Mt. Washington and Mt. Katahdin among her treasured summits. Kayaking was also a favorite activity and she explored many ponds, lakes and rivers, especially in central Maine when living for a time in Vassalboro. Her favorite activity was cycling, logging thousands of miles on her bikes. She was still cycling at the age of 79 when her bicycle was stolen from her Brunswick home. Local police put an alert on social media about the theft to which members of the public rallied and an anonymous benefactor donated a new bike which she rode up until a few months before her death. Mary was a great fan of the arts, with bluegrass concerts and art shows and museums being special draws. She herself was a poet and a multi-talented folk artist. Her paintings were exhibited in Maine and Florida. Her meticulous wood carvings are in many private collections across the country. She was predeceased by her husband, Burt, who died in 2011, and by all her siblings. She is survived by her son, Edward Davis and his wife Amy Kimball, and by daughter Sharon Pearson and her husband Jamie Pearson. She will be buried at the Maine Veterans Cemetery in Augusta on May 24th. To leave a note of condolence or share a memory, please visit http://www.brackettfh.com. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to: CHANS Home Health & Hospice 60 Baribeau Dr. Brunswick, ME 04011 or: Midcoast Humane 30 Range Rd. Brunswick, ME 04011

