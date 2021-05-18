Holly Genthner 1943 – 2021 PHIPPSBURG – Holly Genthner, 78, lifelong resident of Midcoast Maine region died on March 7, 2021 at Hill House, following a period of declining health. Thanks to the staff at Hill House for the excellent care that Holly received while she stayed there. She was the daughter of W. Stanley and Evelyn Hutchins. She is survived by her son, John Genthner of Bath; son, Chris Genthner, his wife Deborah, grandchildren Alex and Jackie of Fremont, N.H.; brother, Roger Hutchins and niece, Laura Hutchins Perkins of Phippsburg; and many other cousins, nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her first husband, John “Jack” F. Preney and her second husband of 24 years, R. Stephen Genthner. She was a strong independent woman who loved animals and the outdoors. She spent most of her working years in the medical field and as a teachers aid in local schools. Her love of nature and learning had a positive influence on her family and friends. There will be no service, or calling hours. A celebration of life for immediate family will be held later this summer. To share your thoughts and condolences with the family, please visit http://www.desmondfuneralhomes.com . In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Phippsburg Fire and Rescue Department, or Alzheimer’s Association.”

