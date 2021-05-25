Chanel Fortin 1928 – 2021 TOPSHAM – Chanel Fortin, 92, passed away at the Highlands on Thursday, May 20, 2021. Chanel was born in Brunswick to Joseph Romuald and Alice Menard Fortin on Dec. 6, 1928. He lived at 39 Union Street in Brunswick for all of his life with the exception of the last month. Chanel was employed as a custodian for a time at St Paul’s Episcopal Church as well as at St John the Baptist Church where he was a communicant. Chanel was very creative and devoted his decorating skills to many events at St John’s parish. He was an active participant at the Teen Queen Pageants and was a member of the bands The Fretmen and the Maine Edition in the 60s and 70s. A self-taught organist, he also enjoyed performing at the annual St John’s Bazaar and at area nursing homes. Chanel was especially fond of eating at the Big Top Deli in Brunswick where the owner, Tony Sachs, took especially good care of him. He is survived by his sister, Flavia Dudley and sister-in-law Solange Fortin (Francois), both of Brunswick; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his 10 siblings, Marie Anne (Ouellette) Delisle, Therese Fortin, Geraldine Masse, Emilienne Lavigne, Joseph Antonio Fortin, Gabrielle Fortin, Gemma Seyfried, Justine Fortin, Rita Fortin, and Francois Gerard Fortin. Visiting hours will be held Wednesday, May 26 from 3:30-5:00 p.m. at Stetson’s Funeral Home 12 Federal St. Brunswick. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, May 27 at 12 noon at St. John’s Church-All Saints Parish 39 Pleasant St. Brunswick. Interment will follow in St. John’s Cemetery, Brunswick. The family respectfully request face mask be worn for all services. Memorial condolences may be expressed at stetsonsfuneralhome.com In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: St. John’s School 37 Pleasant St. Brunswick, ME or: St. John’s Church 132 McKeen St. Brunswick, ME 04011

