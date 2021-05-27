William “Bill” Harris 1956 – 2021 TOPSHAM – William “Bill” Harris peacefully passed away on May 13, 2021 after a brief illness. With him were his wife Cindy, his daughters Jessica and Samantha and sister, Bette. Bill was born in Manchester, N.H. in 1956. Bill was a veteran having served in the Army and the National Guard. After retiring from the Wolfeboro Water District, where he was employed for more than 20 years, he relocated to southern Maine. Bill loved the ocean and found peace whenever he was there. Bill was also an avid writer and a very accomplished poet. Bill was most well known for his kind and gentle soul. Bill loved to make those around him laugh and was always up for good conversation and an occasional debate. Bill had a knack for the perfectly timed joke or quip. He greeted everyone with a smile and hug and his laugh could always fill the room. Bill met his soulmate, Cindy, in 2013 and they were married in 2015. And through his relationship and marriage to her he became an honorary member of what he affectionally called, “The Berry Bunch”. Bill also fell in love with Aroostook County and enjoyed his visits there with his extended family and friends. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him. Bill is survived by his mother, Marjorie Harris; his sister, Bette Lamparter-Mello and her husband Steven and their children, all of New Hampshire; also, his brother, Dr. Paul Harris and his life partner Keith of Hong Kong. Bill is also survived by his wife of five years, Cindy Berry Harris. Bill also leaves his stepsons Justin and Jeremy Caron, and his step-grandsons, Ryder, Holden, and Hudson. In addition, Bill leaves behind his beloved daughters Jessica Ruskin, Samantha Harris and her partner Brian Wiggin. He also leaves his beautiful grandchildren Jason, Acelynn, Nova, Kobe, and Kiaya, all of New Hampshire. One of Bills most favorite pastimes was spending time with his daughters and their families. His grandchildren were his entire world and were credited for keeping him so young looking. Bill will be deeply missed by his very dear friends, Ronnie, Michelle, Mary, Sarah, and Debbie. Bill is predeceased by his father, Gordon “Lefty” Harris. There will be a Celebration of Life from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 5 at Thomas Point Beach Campground in Brunswick. There will be a graveside service to be held in Ashland at a later date. In lieu of flowers we ask that a donation be made in his honor to the American Diabetes Association or a charity of your choice.

