Mid Coast Hunger Prevention Program is participating in the Summer Food Service Program. Meals will be provided to all children without charge on a first come, first serve basis, at the following sites and times:

Perryman Village, 1 Perryman Drive, Brunswick: Lunch — noon to 1 p.m., June 21-Aug. 26, Monday-Thursday

Maplewood Manor, 2 Karen Lane, Brunswick: Lunch — noon to 1 p.m., June 22-Aug. 26, Tuesday, Thursday

Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick: Lunch — noon to 1 p.m., June 21-Aug. 27, Monday-Friday

Bay Bridge Estates, 2 Primrose Lane, Brunswick: Lunch — 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., June 21 to Aug. 27, Monday, Wednesday, Friday

Elijah Kellogg Church, 917 Harpswell Neck Road, Harpswell: Lunch — 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. from July 6-July 31, Monday-Friday

