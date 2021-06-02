Mid Coast Hunger Prevention Program is participating in the Summer Food Service Program. Meals will be provided to all children without charge on a first come, first serve basis, at the following sites and times:
Perryman Village, 1 Perryman Drive, Brunswick: Lunch — noon to 1 p.m., June 21-Aug. 26, Monday-Thursday
Maplewood Manor, 2 Karen Lane, Brunswick: Lunch — noon to 1 p.m., June 22-Aug. 26, Tuesday, Thursday
Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick: Lunch — noon to 1 p.m., June 21-Aug. 27, Monday-Friday
Bay Bridge Estates, 2 Primrose Lane, Brunswick: Lunch — 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., June 21 to Aug. 27, Monday, Wednesday, Friday
Elijah Kellogg Church, 917 Harpswell Neck Road, Harpswell: Lunch — 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. from July 6-July 31, Monday-Friday
Times Record
Free meals for children available this summer