Paul Lupo 1951 – 2021 BRUNSWICK – Paul Lupo, 69, went home to be with Jesus on March 13, 2021. He was born March 30, 1951 in Jersey City, N.J. to Stephen and Lillian Lupo.. A graduate of Dickinson High in Jersey, he then served in the Army at Okinawa, Japan where he became an M.P. and a dog trainer. In civilian life Paul was a police officer in Florida and later worked for Federal Express. He married Debra Beebe in 1984 and moved to Maine a few years later. He had a calm and kind demeanor. To some Paul was the Mayor of Cumberland Street always ready with a smile and a wave. The neighborhood children he loved came to play basketball, catch or to pick cherry tomatoes and occasionally soak him with the hose. He was especially grateful to share time with his nieces and nephews, also Jean and Dave and in recent years his beloved great-nephew Dominic whom he loved dearly. Paul always was sure the birds were fed, the cars were waxed, and he had a big heart for homeless neighborhood cats, who sometimes found their forever-home with Paul. Long walks at Popham Beach and hiking the Camden Hills were his favorite pastimes. Paul had an unwavering faith in God, that he would happily share with others. He was especially encouraged by the following Bible scriptures: Isaiah 40:28;31 and 41:10, also Romans 8:1 and 8:38,39. A dedicated and loving husband, he will be greatly missed by his wife Debra of 36 years. He is also survived by his niece Angelique and her husband Mitch; cousin Tommy and families; Debra’s parents, Helen and Verian Beebe; aunt, Odette and their children and families. He was predeceased by his parents; brother Jay; nieces Mariah and Molly May, and David P. A celebration of his life may be held at a future date.

