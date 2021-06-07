Chebeague Island
Visit townofchebeagueisland.org for information on Zoom access.
Thur. 6/10 4 p.m. Community Advisory Response Team
Sat. 6/12 9 a.m. Town Meeting
Mon. 6/14 5 p.m. Broadband Committee
Mon. 6/14 6:30 p.m. Planning Board Meeting and Public Hearing
Tues. 6/15 6 p.m. School Committee
Wed. 6/16 6 p.m. Board of Selectmen
Cumberland
Check cumberlandmaine.com for access to Zoom.
Thur. 6/10 6 p.m. Lands and Conservation Commission Trails Subcommittee
Mon. 6/14 7 p.m. Town Council
Tues. 6/15 6:30 p.m. Planning Board
Wed. 6/16 5 p.m. Lands and Conservation Commission Farmland Assessment Subcommittee
Durham
Visit durhamme.com for Zoom information. Videos of municipal meetings can be viewed/streamed at townhallstreams.com/towns/durham_me.
Thur. 6/10 6:30 p.m. Board of Appeals
Wed. 6/16 6:30 p.m. Planning Board
Thur. 6/17 6:30 p.m. Historic District Commission
Falmouth
Town Council meetings are on Falmouth Community TV Channel 1301 or the online stream. See falmouthme.org for Zoom information.
Mon. 6/14 2 p.m. Community Wellness Committee Human Services Subcommittee
Tues. 6/15 4 p.m. Parks and Community Programs Advisory Committee
Thur. 6/17 7 p.m. Harbor/Waterfront Committee
Freeport
Visit freeportmaine.com for Zoom information.
Thur. 6/10 7 p.m. Social and Racial Equity Assessment Committee
Mon. 6/14 6 p.m. Winslow Park Commission
Tues. 6/15 6:30 p.m. Town Council
Wed. 6/16 6 p.m. Project Review Board
Thur. 6/17 7:30 a.m. Active Living Committee
North Yarmouth
Check northyarmouth.org for details about remote access.
Mon. 6/14 7 p.m. Recycling Committee
Tues. 6/15 7 p.m. Select Board
Thur. 6/17 6:30 p.m. Planning Board Workshop
Pownal
Check pownalmaine.org for Zoom information.
Mon. 6/14 6:30 p.m. Select Board
Tues. 6/15 6:30 p.m. Ordinance Review Committee
Wed. 6/16 6 p.m. Planning Board
Yarmouth
See yarmouth.me.us for meeting information; view/stream at ymtv3.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.
Thur. 6/10 5 p.m. School Building Committee
Thur. 6/10 7 p.m. Operations Committee
Fri. 6/11 8 a.m. School Committee
Fri. 6/11 8 a.m. Economic Development Advisory Board Wyman Station Work Group
Mon. 6/14 7 p.m. Bike and Pedestrian Committee
Tues. 6/15 6 p.m. Beth Condon Memorial Parkway Extension Public Forum
Tues. 6/15 6:30 p.m. Recycling Committee
Thur. 6/17 7 p.m. Operations Committee
