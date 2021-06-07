Chebeague Island

Visit townofchebeagueisland.org for information on Zoom access.

Thur. 6/10 4 p.m. Community Advisory Response Team

Sat. 6/12 9 a.m. Town Meeting

Mon. 6/14 5 p.m. Broadband Committee

Mon. 6/14 6:30 p.m. Planning Board Meeting and Public Hearing

Tues. 6/15 6 p.m. School Committee

Wed. 6/16 6 p.m. Board of Selectmen

Cumberland

Check cumberlandmaine.com for access to Zoom.

Thur. 6/10 6 p.m. Lands and Conservation Commission Trails Subcommittee

Mon. 6/14 7 p.m. Town Council

Tues. 6/15 6:30 p.m. Planning Board

Wed. 6/16 5 p.m. Lands and Conservation Commission Farmland Assessment Subcommittee

Durham

Visit durhamme.com for Zoom information. Videos of municipal meetings can be viewed/streamed at townhallstreams.com/towns/durham_me.

Thur. 6/10 6:30 p.m. Board of Appeals

Wed. 6/16 6:30 p.m. Planning Board

Thur. 6/17 6:30 p.m. Historic District Commission

Falmouth

Town Council meetings are on Falmouth Community TV Channel 1301 or the online stream. See falmouthme.org for Zoom information.

Mon. 6/14 2 p.m. Community Wellness Committee Human Services Subcommittee

Tues. 6/15 4 p.m. Parks and Community Programs Advisory Committee

Thur. 6/17 7 p.m. Harbor/Waterfront Committee

Freeport

Visit freeportmaine.com for Zoom information.

Thur. 6/10 7 p.m. Social and Racial Equity Assessment Committee

Mon. 6/14 6 p.m. Winslow Park Commission

Tues. 6/15 6:30 p.m. Town Council

Wed. 6/16 6 p.m. Project Review Board

Thur. 6/17 7:30 a.m. Active Living Committee

North Yarmouth

Check northyarmouth.org for details about remote access.

Mon. 6/14 7 p.m. Recycling Committee

Tues. 6/15 7 p.m. Select Board

Thur. 6/17 6:30 p.m. Planning Board Workshop

Pownal

Check pownalmaine.org for Zoom information.

Mon. 6/14 6:30 p.m. Select Board

Tues. 6/15 6:30 p.m. Ordinance Review Committee

Wed. 6/16 6 p.m. Planning Board

Yarmouth

See yarmouth.me.us for meeting information; view/stream at ymtv3.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.

Thur. 6/10 5 p.m. School Building Committee

Thur. 6/10 7 p.m. Operations Committee

Fri. 6/11 8 a.m. School Committee

Fri. 6/11 8 a.m. Economic Development Advisory Board Wyman Station Work Group

Mon. 6/14 7 p.m. Bike and Pedestrian Committee

Tues. 6/15 6 p.m. Beth Condon Memorial Parkway Extension Public Forum

Tues. 6/15 6:30 p.m. Recycling Committee

Thur. 6/17 7 p.m. Operations Committee

