Chebeague Island

Visit townofchebeagueisland.org for information on Zoom access.

Thur.  6/10  4 p.m.  Community Advisory Response Team

Sat.  6/12  9 a.m.  Town Meeting

Mon.  6/14  5 p.m.  Broadband Committee

Mon.  6/14  6:30 p.m.  Planning Board Meeting and Public Hearing

Tues.  6/15  6 p.m.  School Committee

Wed.  6/16  6 p.m.  Board of Selectmen

Cumberland

Check cumberlandmaine.com for access to Zoom.

Thur.  6/10  6 p.m.  Lands and Conservation Commission Trails Subcommittee

Mon.  6/14  7 p.m.  Town Council

Tues.  6/15  6:30 p.m.  Planning Board

Wed.  6/16  5 p.m.  Lands and Conservation Commission Farmland Assessment Subcommittee

Durham

Visit durhamme.com for Zoom information. Videos of municipal meetings can be viewed/streamed at townhallstreams.com/towns/durham_me.

Thur.  6/10  6:30 p.m.  Board of Appeals

Wed.  6/16  6:30 p.m.  Planning Board

Thur.  6/17  6:30 p.m.  Historic District Commission

Falmouth

Town Council meetings are on Falmouth Community TV Channel 1301 or the online stream. See falmouthme.org for Zoom information.

Mon.  6/14  2 p.m.  Community Wellness Committee Human Services Subcommittee

Tues.  6/15  4 p.m.  Parks and Community Programs Advisory Committee

Thur.  6/17  7 p.m.  Harbor/Waterfront Committee

Freeport

Visit freeportmaine.com for Zoom information.

Thur.  6/10  7 p.m.  Social and Racial Equity Assessment Committee

Mon.  6/14  6 p.m.  Winslow Park Commission

Tues.  6/15  6:30 p.m.  Town Council

Wed.  6/16  6 p.m.  Project Review Board

Thur.  6/17  7:30 a.m.  Active Living Committee

North Yarmouth

Check northyarmouth.org for details about remote access.

Mon.  6/14  7 p.m.  Recycling Committee

Tues.  6/15  7 p.m.  Select Board

Thur.  6/17  6:30 p.m.  Planning Board Workshop

Pownal

Check pownalmaine.org for Zoom information.

Mon.  6/14  6:30 p.m.  Select Board

Tues.  6/15  6:30 p.m.  Ordinance Review Committee

Wed.  6/16  6 p.m.  Planning Board

Yarmouth

See yarmouth.me.us for meeting information; view/stream at ymtv3.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.

Thur.  6/10  5 p.m.  School Building Committee

Thur.  6/10  7 p.m.  Operations Committee

Fri.  6/11  8 a.m.  School Committee

Fri.  6/11  8 a.m.  Economic Development Advisory Board Wyman Station Work Group

Mon.  6/14  7 p.m.  Bike and Pedestrian Committee

Tues.  6/15  6 p.m.  Beth Condon Memorial Parkway Extension Public Forum

Tues.  6/15  6:30 p.m.  Recycling Committee

Thur.  6/17  7 p.m.  Operations Committee

