Visit portlandmaine.gov for Zoom information. To watch municipal meetings online, go to townhallstreams.com/towns/portland_maine.

Wed.  6/9  3:30 p.m.  Creative Portland

Wed.  6/9  5 p.m.  Land Bank Commission

Wed.  6/9  6 p.m.  Police Citizen Review Subcommittee

Mon.  6/14  3 p.m.  Fish Pier Authority

Mon.  6/14  7 p.m.  Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee

Tues.  6/15  5:30 p.m.  Housing and Economic Development Committee

Tues.  6/15  6 p.m.  Harbor Common Public Forum

Wed.  6/16  4 p.m.  Public Art Committee

Wed.  6/16  5 p.m.  Historic Preservation Board

Wed.  6/16  5:30 p.m.  Sustainability and Transportation Committee

