Visit portlandmaine.gov for Zoom information. To watch municipal meetings online, go to townhallstreams.com/towns/portland_maine.
Wed. 6/9 3:30 p.m. Creative Portland
Wed. 6/9 5 p.m. Land Bank Commission
Wed. 6/9 6 p.m. Police Citizen Review Subcommittee
Mon. 6/14 3 p.m. Fish Pier Authority
Mon. 6/14 7 p.m. Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee
Tues. 6/15 5:30 p.m. Housing and Economic Development Committee
Tues. 6/15 6 p.m. Harbor Common Public Forum
Wed. 6/16 4 p.m. Public Art Committee
Wed. 6/16 5 p.m. Historic Preservation Board
Wed. 6/16 5:30 p.m. Sustainability and Transportation Committee
