The Press Herald is searching for an eloquent writer with a classical music background to review local concerts for the newspaper.

The right person for this freelance position will not shy away from criticism and will be able to convey the success of a performance to both classical experts and casual listeners.

Please send a letter explaining why you’re suited for the position, along with a writing sample demonstrating your critical ear and clear prose, to Features Editor Leslie Bridgers at [email protected].

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous