KENNEBUNKPORT – Seashore Trolley Museum announced the hiring of Patti Chase to the brand new, full-time role of special events and program manager.

Chase received her bachelor’s degree from the University of Maine in journalism. Prior to joining Seashore, Patti volunteered with and subsequently joined the professional staff at the Victoria Mansion in Portland for more than eight years. In April 2020, Patti wanted to be part of the solution to the global pandemic and she transitioned her career to take a position at Mercy Hospital. There, she coordinated the hospital volunteers as well as the Portland Expo vaccination clinic volunteers for 14 months.

According to a museum news release, “Her event and programming experience, in addition to her community-focused approach, will be a great fit for Seashore Trolley Museum, as it continues to grow its family- and community-centered programming.”

Chase is a long-term resident of Maine and resides in Gorham. Her son is a student at the University of New England.

Seashore Trolley Museum is the world’s first and largest electric transit museum. Open on Wednesdays and Fridays through Sundays, the campus is open to visitors for a trolley ride on the museum’s heritage railroad and tour several exhibits and displays.

This weekend, the museum is hosting, I’ve Driven By Several Times But I’ve Never Been Down the Driveway Days.

Residents of York County who have never been to Seashore Trolley Museum will receive free admission on Saturday and Sunday June 12-13. The following weekend, all fathers (to humans and/or pets) receive free admission on Sunday, June 20.

Special behind-the-scenes tours of the trolley restoration shop will be offered between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. To close out the month, on Saturday and Sunday, June 26-27, the museum welcomes all first responders. Admission for all active first responders is free that weekend.

Seashore Trolley Museum requires face coverings on operating trolleys for all guests, ages 5 and older. Guests may request to be boarded on trolleys with physically distancing in place. To read more about the COVID-19 policies and to purchase tickets in advance, visit www.trolleymuseum.org/events.

