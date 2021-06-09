LISBON — Mason Booker drove in the go-ahead run in the bottom of the sixth inning with a two-run triple as the Lisbon baseball team beat North Yarmouth Academy/Waynflete 4-3 in a Class C South quarterfinal on Wednesday.

Booker also went six innings, striking out five, allowing two hits and walking two for the Greyhounds.

Neil Larochelle also had an RBI triple in the sixth inning, while Hunter Brissette and Levi Tibbetts each had two hits for Lisbon.

Michael Belleau had a RBI double for NYA/Waynflete in the top of the sixth.

Luke Josephson went six innings for NYA/Waynflete, striking out seven and allowing six hits. He also had a hit and a run scored.

