Lakes Region voters cast ballots Tuesday for a range of local municipal and school races. Here’s a roundup of results from contested races in the region. Some information was not available in time for the newspaper’s print deadline.

Bridgton

In a four-way race for two seats on the Board of Selectmen, incumbent Carmen E. Lone was reelected with 370 votes and Robert J. McHatton Sr. was elected with 248 votes. Bernard N. King Jr. and James W. Kidder received 192 and 169 votes, respectively. Lone and McHatton will each serve three-year terms.

Karla Swanson Murphy won 334 votes for one of two vacant seats on the SAD 61 school board. Sharon Menegoni also was elected with 226 votes, followed closely by Kimberly Bueler with 224.

Casco

The Open Space Commission race resulted in a tie between Tom Mulkern and Jennifer Morton with three votes each. Mulkern declined the vote, which instead went to Morton, who accepted the position.

Naples

Incumbents Caleb Humphrey and James Turpin lost their bids for reelection to the Select Board to

former Selectman Kevin Rogers and political newcomer Colin Brackett in results posted from Naples following elections May 25.

Rogers was the top vote-getter, capturing 234 votes, followed by Brackett with 224 votes, Caleb Humphrey with 165 and James Turpin with 127.

New Gloucester

In a four-way race for a one-year term on the Board of Selectmen, Dustin Ward defeated incumbent Linda Chase by 308-249. Scott Doyle received 261 votes and Brian Shedlarski, 129 votes.

In the three-way race for a two-year term, Paul Larrivee Jr. and Stephen Hathorne Jr., with 629 and 492 votes, respectively, defeated Chairperson Karen Gilles, who received 431 votes.

In a highly contested 11-way race for six spots on the charter commission, the winners were Stephen Hathorne, Peter Bragdon, Penelope Hilton, John Salisbury Michael Arata and Benjamin Tettlebaum.

Hathorne, a former selectman, garnered the most votes with 543; Bragdon, a current selectman, 535; Hilton, a writer for the community website NGXchange, 473; Salisbury, a former executive director of the Maine Municipal Association, 465; Arata, an engineer, 456 votes; and Tettlebaum, an attorney, 435.

Four other candidates were close behind the winners: Lucinda Brakey, 423 votes; Karen Farrell, 393; Daniel Ellingson, 387; and Cleo Warner, 351. Michael Lang received 114 votes. Kathleen Turner received 154 votes despite withdrawing from the race in late May.

SAD 15 school board incumbent Jason Hart secured his spot over Deborah Lang, 467- 320.

Raymond

Voters returned Joseph Bruno to the Raymond Board of Selectmen.

Bruno won a three-way race for the open seat against Dana Desjardins and Abigail Geer. Bruno finished with 204 votes, followed by Geer with 171 and Desjardins with 34.

Bruno, a longtime former Raymond selectman and former state legislator, said his priorities, if reelected, would be to make sure Raymond maintains good roads, an affordable tax rate and a plan for its future.

Sebago

Justin Fariel and Wendy Newcomb were both elected to the Sebago School Board for three-year terms. Fariel received 76 votes and Newcomb received 96. Margaret Williams, the third candidate, received 49.

Standish

Town Councilor Gregory LeClerc clung to his Area 1 seat by fewer than 10 votes. He secured 443 votes, which was enough to beat longtime former Councilor Philip Pomerleau’s 438.

For the at-large seat, software engineer and political newcomer Benjamin Macri won 461 votes to beat banker and Standish Republican Committee Chairperson Greg Sirpis, who got 393 votes.

RSU 14

Windham-Raymond school district voters overwhelmingly approved the $52.2 million budget for the upcoming school year.

Windham voters backed the budget 175-85, and it passed in Raymond 247-126.

The district’s voters also agreed to appropriate $644,326.31 for the adult education program and to set aside $600,000 in reserve funding for capital improvements at Raymond Elementary School, Jordan Small Middle School, Windham Middle School, Field Allen School and for other projects district-wide.

SAD 6

SAD 6 voters Tuesday elected Kelley Heath of Hollis to the Board of Directors and validated the $54.3 million school budget. Heath initially faced incumbent Trevor Hustus in the race, but Hustus withdrew his candidacy before the election. Hustus was still listed as a candidate on the ballot, however. Heath took Hollis 295-142; Buxton, 179-94; Standish, 546-235; and Limington, 102-66. Frye Island was unreported early Wednesday.

Ellen DeCotiis of Buxton and Paul Welch of Standish were elected to three-year terms in uncontested races. No Frye Island candidate was on the ballot for a two-year term, but James Moses received 17 write-in votes in Buxton.

The SAD 6 budget for the next school year passed handily in four of the district’s five towns, 1,239-543, representing 69.5% approval. Buxton voters approved the budget 203-93; Standish, 597-274; Hollis, 337-110; and Limington, 102-66.

The school district must verify all election results.

SAD 15

Voters in the Gray-New Gloucester school district approved a $28.2 million budget for the upcoming school year.

Staff writers Robert Lowell, Michael Kelley and Sean Murphy contributed to this report.

