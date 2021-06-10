Juneteenth, World Refugee Day scheduled for June 19

To the editor,

In the spirit of diversity, equity, and inclusion, the South Portland Human Rights Commission will host the first Juneteenth Celebration/World Refugee Day. The event will take place, rain or shine, on Saturday, June 19 at 3 p.m. in Mill Creek Park. Please bring a chair, practice social distancing and wear a mask.

We honor and celebrate the land for which we stand upon to make this special event happen. Thank you to the Wabanaki Tribes both past and present.

What is Juneteenth?

Juneteenth – also known as Freedom Day, Jubilee Day, Liberation Day and Emancipation Day – is a holiday celebrating the emancipation of those who had been enslaved in the United States (www.pbs.org/wnet/african-americans-many-rivers-to-cross/history/what-is-juneteenth/).

What is World Refugee Day?

World Refugee Day is an international day which is organized every year on June 20 by the United Nations. It is designed to celebrate and honour refugees from around the world (https://www.unhcr.org/en-us/world-refugee-day.html).

Join our next Human Rights Commission Meeting on Thursday, June 17 at 7 p.m. If you have any questions, please contact Pedro A. Vazquez, chair of the Human Rights Commission at [email protected]

Margaret Brownlee

Portland

Send questions/comments to the editors.