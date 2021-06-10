Lois A. Samuels was born at home on Main Street in Mullica Hill, New Jersey, Oct. 25, 1934. She died peacefully at home on Harbor Drive in Cape Porpoise, April 8, 2021.

Lois was the daughter of George Merrill Brown and Lois Hera Brown. Her father passed when she was young. She was raised by a strong mother and an extended family. Lois was smart and was given a full academic scholarship to Rutgers, graduating with a degree in chemistry in 1956.

She later received her master’s in library science in 1971 and worked as a scientific information specialist. She started working at a time when women in her profession were uncommon and the pay gap was an acknowledged company policy. In spite of this, she had a long and successful career.

Lois was opinionated and vocal. It can’t be told if she succeeded in her career because she presented her opinions strongly or she developed her strength of conviction in order to deal with the challenges of the times. In either case, it was a noteworthy element of her character.

In life, Lois often quoted “Everyone should put themselves first, but the way to judge character is to see how close behind second place is.” In her life, second place was close behind. She worried about her family, friends and people she barely knew. She was kind and fierce. She was a strong advocate when she felt someone wasn’t treated fairly and she celebrated the lives of others.

Lois believed it was important to enjoy every day, and although sometimes we all fall short in that endeavor, it was her goal until the end to succeed. With that, she enjoyed her home, her gardens and music. She loved a good drink, a good meal, a good story and good company to share them with.

Lois is predeceased by her husband, William (Bill) Samuels. She is survived by her sister, Merle Scribner, of Bradenton, Florida, and many family members including generations of nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Oct. 16, 2021 at the Kennebunkport Conservation Trust building on Gravely Brook Road.

