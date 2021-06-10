Ryan Crockett: Maintained High Honors throughout High School and also was a member of the National Honors Society and Spanish Club. Ryan was a member of the varsity football, basketball and baseball teams. In basketball he scored 1,000 career points, was selected 3x 1st Team All-Conference, and was selected as a Maine State McDonald’s All-Star. Ryan will be attending Maine Maritime Academy and playing basketball there.

Julia Clark: Played varsity soccer and basketball all four years; selected as a soccer captain senior year, and a basketball captain junior and senior year. Maintained high/highest honors each year, a member of the National Honors Society, and the Spanish club. Attending the University of New England in the fall, studying medical biology/pre-dental with plans to become an orthodontist in the future.

Duffy Rose: Duffy played Field Hockey, and was captain for the 2020 season. She was a member of the Prom Committee, the Spanish Club and National Honor Society. Next fall she plans on attending the University of New England as an undecided major.

Shani Plante: Shani was selected for National Honor Society as a junior. She was a 2 year captain in both soccer and basketball. In soccer she was 1st team all conference selection as a junior and a senior. In basketball she was selected to the all conference team each of her 4 years, scored 1,000 points, was selected to the McDonald’s all state team and received the Western Maine Conference Bob Butler Player of the year award. She will be attending University of Southern Maine, majoring in education.

Leah Green: Leah was captain of the Varsity Field Hockey team, a member of Spanish Club, Prom Committee, and National Honor Society. She plans to continue her educational career at the University of Southern Maine as a nursing student.

Peter Coleman: Peter was a member of the National Honor Society. He was a member of the Football and Baseball teams. He was captain for both Football and Baseball and earned All-Conference Honorable Mention for Football. He will be attending the University of Maine to study Civil Engineering.

Ryan Johnson: Ryan is graduating as the OOBHS Class of 2021 Valedictorian. He has been involved with the music program since middle school; He played trumpet in the marching band since 7th grade, and he was in the concert band, jazz band, jazz combo, and jazz choir for all 4 years of high school. This year, he auditioned into the Maine All State Jazz Combo, the top auditioned high school jazz ensemble in Maine, playing piano. He will be attending the University of Southern Maine to study music performance, as a jazz guitar major.

Garrett Dupee: Was a member of the National Technical Honor Society and earned his Small Business Management Certificate from York County Community College. He was a member of the Baseball and Golf teams. Garrett will be attending Thomas College majoring in Business Administration and will also be a member of the Golf team.

Kaitlin Halle: Kaitlin was senior class president and a member of the Flock (a mental health awareness group). Kaitlin was inducted into the National Technical Honors Society. She volunteered at the OOB Chamber of Commerce, and donated homemade facial shields to my local fire department. She is graduating OOBHS with 24 college credits, and is planning to attend the University of Maine Orono to double major in accounting and finance.

Zachary LaPlante: Zachary was a member of the football and basketball teams. He was captain for two years of the basketball team and was a Western Maine Conference All-Star his Junior year. After graduation, he will be attending Great Bay Community College to continue his athletic and academic careers. He will be working toward his degree in education.

Nicholas Drown: Nick Drown is an accomplished musician and writer. He was selected a rare four times to prestigious Maine All-State Jazz ensembles and was twice the winner of the Dale Huff Award for Outstanding Musicianship at the Maine Jazz Festival. He composes, records, and publishes original music as a solo artist, as well as a member of The Tuesday Group and The Garages. Nick is the author of “Rebellion is the American Way,” published in the Portland Phoenix and a contributor to the Old Orchard Beach Museum in the Streets project. Nick intends to take a gap year to learn the craft of live sound production and then plans to attend William Paterson College in New Jersey to study jazz performance and music education.

Nicholas Roy: Nicholas has received awards for achievement in global studies and health. He made high honor roll for all four years of high school. He received the John Regan Coaches Award for basketball. He also received the Western Maine Conference citizenship award. He will be attending college at the University of Massachusetts Amherst with a major in communications.

Skylar Lane: Through out Skylar’s years in school, he has accomplished becoming “student of the month” in March of 2020, volunteered for the middle school football games, and was an honor roll student for all four years of High School. He was a member of the OOBHS Football team. His teachers have always loved having him in their classes, and he has always hoped that he would stand out as a role model for his younger peers.

Gabrielle LaSalle: Gabe LaSalle has been passionate about music since picking up his first drum sticks in 5th grade at Loranger Memorial School. He has continued on with percussion throughout his high school career, participating in the Old Orchard Beach Marching Band, Jazz Band and Jazz Choir as well as the OOBHS concert band all 4 years. He was also one of first members of the Biddeford High School “BlackOut” Percussion team, and played with them for 3 years. Gabe has been a member of OOBHS’s student government and National Honor Society. In his personal time he is a member of a few garage bands with close friends, playing both bass guitar and drums. He has spent time volunteering with the middle school band and hopes that will help him as he pursues a career as a music teacher. Gabe plans to attend University of Southern Maine in the fall, receiving both a Presidential and Talent Scholarship, majoring in Music Education.

Benjamin Perry: Benjamin attended Biddeford Regional Center of Technology where he won Student of the Year in the Computer Technologies program. He is an honor roll student and a member of the Track and Field Team. This year he qualified for States in Discus. After high school, he will be attending York County Community College to study computer science.

Andrew Charron: Andrew Charron is an honor roll student and member of the National Technical Honor Society. He was a three sport athlete playing baseball, soccer and basketball for his first three years. His senior year he was a member of the golf team and the captain of the varsity baseball team. He was nominated for Biddeford Regional Center of Technology’s “student of the year” and was awarded 2021 Outstanding Student for Residential Carpentry. Andrew is currently an assistant manager at Dominos in Old Orchard Beach and will be attending SMCC in the fall to study Construction Technology.

Kaydn Neves: Kaydn has been a part of this school since Kindergarten! He is an honors student and plays baseball, basketball and football. After graduation he will become a combat engineer for the U.S Marines.

Katie O’Neill: Katie is an individual with many varied interests. Through local theatre and her schools marching band and choirs you can always find her somewhere performing. She’s also an active voice in her civil rights club and helped to create a gender neutral bathroom at her school for students to feel more comfortable. She plans on attending Suffolk university in Boston for musical theatre and possibly political science.

Cormac Quinlan: Cormac maintained exceptional grades while taking AP courses throughout his high school career. He participated in Jazz band and Marching Band as well as achieving the honor of first chair in USM’s Portland Youth Symphony Orchestra his senior year. After high school he will attend USM, majoring in biology.

Isabella Stobert: Isabella Stobert is a painter and illustrator aspiring to become a graphic designer. In her academic career she has taken many courses in the arts as well as some honors and Advanced placement courses. After graduation, Bella will be attending the University of Southern Maine for 2 years, before transferring to an art school such as Maine College of Art.

Ciara Roche: Ciara has had great academic achievement in High School. She played basketball and softball, while finding creative ways to stay close to friends during COVID. She enjoys traveling and has been to six countries on three continents, but still appreciates finding the perfect place to watch a Maine sunset. Ciara has been a loyal employee of downtown OOB pizza establishments, where her dedication and hard-work will be missed as she moves forward in the pursuit of her dreams. Ciara will continue her education this fall at the University of Maine, preparing for a career as an Optometrist.

Kelly P: Kelly was an honor roll student for all four years of high school. She was captain of the softball team for 2 years and received the Western Maine All-Conference athletic award for softball. Next year she will be attending the University of Maine at Farmington and majoring in Secondary Education Mathematics.

Jessica Lavigne: Jessica Lavigne was a member of Spanish club, The Flock (a mental health awareness group), and Prom committee. She was also a part of the varsity softball, basketball, and soccer teams. Jessica will be attending Southern Maine Community College in the fall majoring in Liberal Studies.

Bradley Anderson: Bradley was a member of the Cross Country and Track and Field Team. He was also an Honor Roll student. Bradley was inducted into the National Technical Honor Society. He plans on attending Southern Maine Community College and majoring in Culinary Arts.

Trevor Grenier: Trevor Grenier is a continuously high honors achieving student. While enjoying and studying the sciences, participating in music at school and home is his passion. At school he is involved in the Concert band, Jazz Band, Jazz Combo, Chorus, and Jazz Choir. At home he writes and records his own music while also playing with various groups on his own time. He is a member of Track and Field. This year he won first place in both events at the Western Maine Conference meet in Lake Region. Trevor is planning on attending the University of Southern Maine where he will be pursuing a degree in Biochemistry and joining the USM track team.

