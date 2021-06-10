A man who Portland police believe died in a fall from a wall on Valley Street early Wednesday has been identified as Chris Clukey, 52, whose last known address was in Westbrook.
Police said Clukey died after falling from a 15-foot wall. His death was reported early Wednesday but his identity was not released until late in the day, after his next of kin had been notified.
Police said they believe there was nothing suspicious about Clukey’s death, but the state medical examiner will determine the cause.
