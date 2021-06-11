HOULTON/SACO — Rita Marie Shaw of Houlton and Saco , died on June 3, 2021 in Biddeford, with family at her side.

She was born on Feb. 25th, 1931, in Fort Kent. The daughter of Melvina (Desjardins) and Albert Boucher. Rita was the second born child in a French, Catholic family of 14. She spent her formative years in Fort Kent where she attended Catholic school and helped her family. Then, in 1949, she was wed to Lucien Shaw. Faith and family became her primary focus for the rest of her life. Rita had many talents, she was an exceptional homemaker, mother and wife. She worked for many years as a floral designer for Chadwick Florist in Houlton. She was blessed with grandchildren and great-grandchildren that brought her much joy and purpose. She was a self-taught seamstress fashioning custom clothing for her four beautiful daughters. She reupholstered furniture and loved to tend her flower gardens. She preserved garden vegetables and handpicked seasonal fruits. She was known for her baked goodies and savory dishes. She was a gracious hostess and her home was a gathering place for family and friends. She also enjoyed her weekly, ladies coffee group for many years. Rita shared her strong Catholic faith with her children and grandchildren by her daily example of prayer and a life long commitment to church attendance. She was a communicant of St. Mary’s Church of Houlton and later, the Most Holy Trinity Church of Saco. She was deeply loved by her family.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Lucien.

She is survived by: her children, Dianne Hill and her husband David of Saco, Nancy Faulk and her husband Dennis of Linneus, Peggy Hammond and her husband Richard of New Limerick and Rebecca Hill and her husband Randy of Saco; six grandchildren, Christie Shepherd, Maggie Hammond, Heather Stanley, Liza d’Hemecourt, Renee Knapp and Joshua Hill; and 12 great grandchildren. One brother, Philip; and nine sisters, Rena Mae, Therese, Jean, Marie, Rose, Iris, Greta, Linda and Mary; and preceded in death by three brothers; Gilman Carol, Joel and Norman.

A service was held on June 13th. A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated at St. Mary’s Church on June 14th. Internment was the Saint Mary’s Cemetery. Gifts in Rita’s memory may be made to Catholic Charities of Maine or The Saco Food Pantry, C/O Bowers Funeral Home, 10 Water St., Houlton, Maine 04730. To leave condolences and to share memories please visit www.bowersfuneral.com

