ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Randy Arozarena hit his first career grand slam, Tampa Bay relievers threw seven no-hit innings, and the Rays handed the Baltimore Orioles their 15th consecutive road loss, 7-1 on Sunday.

The Orioles extended a dubious team record, the worst road skid since the club moved from St. Louis to Baltimore in 1954.

Arozarena made it 7-1 when he stopped a personal 19-game home run drought on his drive to center off César Valdez in the seventh.

After opener Michael Wacha allowed one run and two hits, Josh Fleming (6-4) entered in the third and walked one – with two outs in the third – over four innings.

Matt Wisler, Andrew Kittredge and Jeffrey Springs all worked one perfect inning.

Taylor Walls drove in two runs as Tampa Bay, with the majors’ best record at 42-24, improved to 23-5 since May 13.

WHITE SOX 4, TIGERS 1: Carlos Rodón took a no-hitter into the seventh inning, and Chicago completed a three-game sweep at Detroit.

Rodón (6-2) was going for his second no-hitter of the season. He took a perfect game into the ninth inning against the Cleveland Indians on April 14, hitting a batter with one out before finishing the no-no.

Eric Haase doubled with one out in the seventh on Sunday. Rodón finished the inning, allowing one run on one hit and two walks while striking out nine. Evan Marshall and Liam Hendriks completed the one-hitter, with Hendriks getting his AL-leading 17th save.

MARINERS 6, INDIANS 2: Jake Fraley homered off AL Cy Young Award winner Shane Bieber after replacing the injured Mitch Haniger, and Seattle won at Cleveland.

The Mariners, coming off a blown late lead and a 10-inning loss on Saturday, had to deal with more bad news two batters into the game when Haniger fouled a pitch off his left knee and had to be helped from the field.

The Mariners later said the injury is a bruise. Still, it’s another setback for Seattle, which has used a major-league high 51 players this season. Haniger leads the team in homers and RBI.

Fraley completed the at-bat with a strikeout and flied out in the second, but his two-run homer in the fourth pushed Seattle’s lead to 5-0. Kyle Seager hit a solo homer in the third inning off Bieber, who gave up five runs in 5 2/3 innings.

ASTROS 14, TWINS 3: Michael Brantley had his second four-hit game of the series and drove in four runs, and visiting Houston got a season-high 20 hits as it took two of three from the Twins.

Minnesota’s Michael Pineda (3-4) left after four innings because of a reoccurrence of right forearm soreness that first bothered him June 1.

Kyle Tucker homered for the second straight game and had three hits for the Astros, who also swept the Twins in last year’s wild-card playoff round. Yordan Álvarez and Chas McCormick homered.

Left-hander Framber Valdéz (3-0) won his third straight start, allowing two runs – one earned – and five hits in seven innings.

INTERLEAGUE

PHILLIES 7, YANKEES 0: Aaron Nola allowed three hits and struck out nine, leading Philadelphia to a two-game sweep at home that moved the Phillies back over .500.

Yankees starter Domingo Germán (4-4) fell behind 4-0 by the second inning, a day after Jameson Taillon trailed 4-0 in the first.

The Yankees have lost seven of nine and 13 of 18. They are in fourth place, 8 1/2 games behind AL East-leading Tampa Bay, their largest deficit since September 2018.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

PADRES 7, METS 3: Fernando Tatis Jr. hit a grand slam in the seventh inning and Manny Machado followed with a home run as San Diego’s high-priced superstars powered the Padres to a win at New York, stopping a four-game slide.

Chris Paddack (3-5) struck out nine over six strong innings and Tommy Pham launched a leadoff homer to help San Diego prevent a weekend sweep despite grounding into four double plays.

BRAVES 6, MARLINS 4: Austin Riley homered and drove in three runs, Drew Smyly allowed two runs over five innings on his 32nd birthday and host Atlanta snapped a four-game slide.

Riley reached base five times, going 3 for 3 with a walk and getting hit by a pitch. Ender Inciarte also homered for Atlanta, his solo shot coming one inning after he entered the game as an injury replacement for Ronald Acuña Jr., who departed because of what the Braves said was right pectoral soreness.

REDS 6, ROCKIES 5: Eugenio Suárez hit an early two-run homer and surging Cincinnati climbed back over .500 for the first time since April 21, beating visiting Colorado.

The Reds have won 10 of their last 13, including three straight over the Rockies. It was the Reds’ first sweep of Colorado in Cincinnati since 2006.

NATIONALS 5, GIANTS 0: Kyle Schwarber became the sixth player in franchise history to homer in both the first and second innings, driving in four runs in a win over visiting San Francisco.

Joe Ross allowed five hits in eight innings as the Nationals gained a four-game split.

BREWERS 5, PIRATES 2: Avisaíl García hit a two-run homer, Christian Yelich added a pinch-hit sacrifice fly on his bobblehead day and Milwaukee completed a three-game sweep while extending its home winning streak to seven.

The Pirates have lost seven straight.

NOTES

INDIANS: Cleveland optioned pitcher Triston McKenzie to Triple-A Columbus for the fourth time this season after the right-hander failed to get out of the first inning against Seattle a day earlier.

McKenzie was called up from Columbus before the game. He issued four walks, including one with the bases loaded, and retired two of the six batters he faced.

McKenzie, who began the season in the rotation, leads the AL with 39 walks. He struck out 10 in 5 1/3 innings against the Chicago White Sox, including a club-record eight in a row, on May 31 but followed that with Saturday’s short outing.

