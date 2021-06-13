BREWER, HAMPDEN and CUMBERLAND – On June 2, 2021, Sharon tearfully took her final breathe, succumbing to many chronic conditions that ultimately wore out her poor body.

Sharon was born in Brewer Maine on July 13, 1940, to the late Marshall “Bunk” and Millicent “Penny” (Adams) Folsom. She came into the world with an energetic spirit full of whimsy and zest. The first grandchild to both sets of grandparents, the late Emery and Mary (Lincoln) Folsom and the late James and Alice (Boyle) Adams she was the light of many lives.

She was a member of the class of 1958 at Brewer High School, full of school spirit she relished her role as cheerleader.

Sharon and Dick enjoyed summers at their camp on Phillips Lake and many winters in Vero Beach, Florida. Sharons passions were her family, cooking, decorating, entertaining and politics. She served as Maine State Committee Chairperson for the Republican Party and spent many an election night counting ballots. Whether it was a holiday, baby or bridal shower, graduation, wedding (of which there were many), entertaining clients, or just a summer’s day at camp she made all gatherings extra special with her organization, style and flair. Dick always remarking at “the spread she put on”, as she loved to feed all who gathered. She would rather give than receive, often picking up thoughtful little gifts or would create a beautiful counted cross stitch for a special occasion. She had much fun and success running the business she shared with her cousin Joan (Adams) Rollins aptly named, Country Cousins.

She was a passionate woman who felt things deeply, spoke her truth, and loved above all else her family and close friends. She rejoiced in spending time with her grandchildren and always found joy in all of their accomplishments and stories.

Sharon was predeceased by the man of her dreams, Richard “Dick” Jellison and is survived by her daughters, Marcie Oechslie of Portland and Stacey Jellison-Burgoyne and her husband Kevin of North Yarmouth; Dick’s three sons, Scott and Linda Jellison of Hermon, Earle and Deborah Jellison and Roger Jellison and Anna Petrowski all of Belfast. Grandchildren Kate (Oechslie) and Frank Sweetser of Worcester, Mass., Maggie (Oechslie) Poisson of South Portland, Richard Ross Burgoyne and Samuel Emery Burgoyne of North Yarmouth, Amy and Jeff Millett of Hampden, Candace and Shenon Parker of Smyrna, Aaron and Lauren Jellison of Hermon, Summer and Mathew Hart of Cold Spring, New York, Lauren Jellison of Islesboro, Brandon and Ugna Jellison of Nantucket, Lucas Jellison and Hannah Corkum and Kyle and Molly Jellison all of Bath and 21 great-grandchildren; sister, Darlene (Folsom) Field of Venice, Fla.; nieces, Terri (Sweet) Clements, Wendi (Sweet) McPike, Paige (Rollins) Radomski, Neal (Rollins) Hoffman and Nephew Joe (Joe-B) Rollins.

A celebration of her life will be held Saturday, June 19, noon – 3 p.m., at The High Tide Restaurant and Bar at 5 Main Street, Brewer.

Donations can be made in her honor to: St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital

501 St. Jude Place

Memphis, TN 38105

