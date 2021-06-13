SANFORD – Jeannine Ross Beaudoin, 81, of Overland Park, Kansas, and Tampa, Florida, passed away on Saturday, May 29, 2021, in Tampa. Jeannine was born in Sanford, Maine, on July 19, 1939, to Mary Gagne and Frank Ross. She graduated as salutatorian of St. Ignatius High School in Sanford in 1957.

She attended Saint Joseph’s College in Standish, Maine, where she was a member of the glee club, French club, choir and student council. Jeannine received a degree in business education from Saint Joseph’s in 1961. After graduating from college, she spent two years teaching high school in York, Maine. On June 22, 1963, she married her high school sweetheart, Bernie Beaudoin, and shared 54 years of marriage until Bernie passed away in 2017. Together, they raised three children in Holliston, Massachusetts, and Overland Park, Kansas.

Jeannine was a devout Catholic and devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She prided herself on being a stay-at-home mother, singing in the church choir, and volunteering at the local hospital. Her interests included tennis, running, reading, and her beloved jazzercise. She loved being with her husband and best friend, Bernie, on their many travels, including trips to France and Italy. She also greatly enjoyed spending time with her four grandchildren on the beaches of Florida and California. In 2013, she and Bernie relocated from Kansas City to Tampa.

Jeanine was predeceased by her two brothers, the Honorable Ralph Ross and Rusty Ross, and four sisters, Ronnie Chabot, Theresa Gonthier, Rita Noel, and Marie Sirois.

Jeanine is survived by her three children and their spouses, Cathleen Beaudoin Jonas and husband Bruce of Lutz, Florida, Anthony Beaudoin and wife Laura of Rolling Hills Estates, California, and Stephen Beaudoin and wife Lauren of Maple Valley, Washington; and her four grandchildren, Serena & Arielle Jonas from Florida and Isabelle & Colton Beaudoin from California.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, June 19, at 10 a.m., at St. Therese of Lisieux Parish, Holy Family Church in Sanford, Maine. Burial will follow at St. Ignatius Cemetery.

Jeannine lost her dear husband to Parkinson’s.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Lafrance-Lambert & Black Funeral Home, 29 Winter Street, Sanford.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made in honor of Jeannine Beaudoin to: Parkinson Heartland Chapter, 8900 State Line R, Suite 320, Leawood, KS, 66206.

