ROCKLAND – Arthur Thomas Hayes Jr., 85, of Rockland Maine, passed away peacefully on June 8, 2021.

Tom was born Jan. 13, 1936, in Providence in Rhode Island to Eloise and Arthur Thomas Hayes Sr.

He was predeceased by his mother, Eloise and his father, Arthur Hayes Sr. and brother, Donald Hayes.

Tom retired in 2011 as controller of Maritime Energy of Rockland, Maine. Tom also worked at George C. Frye Medical company in Portland, Maine as treasurer, worked for Casco Bank in Portland as vice president, with Arthur Anderson Co. of Boston. He was also employed by Old Stone Bank of Providence, R.I. and had financial positions in New York and in Chicago.

Tom attended and graduated from Bryant College with a finance degree.

Tom loved to travel and his favorite destination was the Outer banks in North Carolina, where his wife, Dottie and him enjoyed vacationing there every year in May. He also loved sailing and watching the schooner races on the break water. He always looked forward to vacationing in Pine Point also, getting lobsters and enjoying the beach. His ability to cross country ski was incredible and usually left most of us behind. Tom was an avid reader you could always find him deep in a book.

Tom is survived by Dorothy Hayes of Rockland, Maine, and his beloved dog, Coco; children: Susan Hayes of Raymond and fiance Michael Robin Hayes of Windham and partner Kirk John Hayes of New York and wife Christine; grandchildren, Charlie, Eddie, Mia and Max; stepdaughter, Sherri Allocca of Poland Spring and husband Scott; grandson, Kristopher R. White of Raymond and wife Kristen; stepson, Denny Griffin of Alma, Mich and wife Tammy and family; great-grandchildren, Nolan White and Charlotte White

Memorial service will be June 16, 2021 at Wilson Funeral Home, 24 Shaker Road, Gray, Maine, 4:30-5:30 p.m., visiting hours, 5:30-6 p.m., celebration of life

Remembrance gathering will be held at the home of Scott and Sherri Allocca.

We would like to thank Androscoggin Health Care and Hospice for all of their incredible care and for always being there when needed. They were and are absolutely wonderful.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in the memory of Arthur Thomas Hayes Jr., “Tom”, to the following charities: Corolla Wild Horses Fund: http://www.corollawildhorses.org

1130 E Corolla

Village Road,

Corolla, NC 27927

Pope Memorial

Humane Society

25 Buttermilk Lane

Thomaston, ME 04861

Paws Animal

adoption center

123 John St.

Camden, ME 04843

