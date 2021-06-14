BIDDEFORD — Jacques J. Boucher, 83, of Biddeford, passed away at home surrounded by his family on Thursday, June 10, 2021.

He was born in Q.C., Canada, on March 12, 1938, one of 13 children to Donat and Yvonne (Bellefeuille) Boucher.

He met his wife of 54 years, Donna (Fish) Boucher while showing horses, then worked for eight years doing electrical work at the Navy Yard. In 1977, he and Donna purchased a dairy farm where they milked cows for 20+ years.

Mr. Boucher is survived by his beloved wife Donna, son John Boucher and his wife Cheryl, son Glenn Boucher and his wife Melissa, son Doug Boucher and fiancé Serina Davis, daughter Karen Lessard and her fiancé Fred Going, daughter Kelly Mitchell and her husband Ralph, daughter Jody Harrison and partner Fred Decker, grandchildren; Kayla Boucher, Madison Boucher, Aaron and Nathan Lessard, Karalyn Mitchell, Desserrae Dutil, Saleena Boucher, Emily Boucher, Alicia (Scott) Chandler, Josh (Emily) Walker, Caitlin (Chris) Foster, Calvin Curro, Richard Boucher, Amanda (Dylan) Harrison, Ashley (Nick) Love, Stephanie (Matt) Harrison, Kaeleigh (Sherman) Thyng, and Mareena Decker, great-grandchildren; Elizabeth Chandler, Jacob Chandler, Abigail Jewett, Jacob Jewett, Rosie Thyng, Victoria Boucher, Audrina Boucher, and Harrison Love. He is also survived by his loyal farm sidekick and coffee buddy, Eddie.

He was predeceased by his daughter Kathleen Hathaway and her husband Danny Hathaway.

No services have been planned at this time. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.hopememorial.com.

