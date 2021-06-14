‘Anne of Green Gables’

Part I – 6:30 p.m. Thursday, 5:30 p.m. Saturday; Part II – 6:30 p.m. Friday, 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Community Little Theatre, 30 Academy St., Auburn, $20, VIP packages available. royalfamilyproductions.org

New York City’s Royal Family Productions presents Winthrop native Chris Henry’s adaptation of the classic novel “Anne of Green Gables” by Lucy Maud Montgomery. The play stars Nicole Johnson and Rebecca Klein and features Erica Misilo and Emily Davis. Part I shares the journey of red-headed Anne Shirley as she’s brought to the home of her siblings on Prince Edward Island, and Part II continues the story as she figures out her new life in Avonlea. See either or both parts this weekend, only in Auburn.

‘Britten and Souvenir’

7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday. Maine State Ballet Lopez Theater, 381 Route 1, Falmouth, $10 to $15. mainestateballet.org

Maine State Ballet will keep you on your (and their) toes with a pair of neoclassic ballets by artistic director Linda MacArthur Miele. “Britten and Souvenir” weaves music and movement together in a visually stunning way, and the show marks the ballet’s foray back into live performances. See it in person in the 175-seat theater or view it digitally on demand, Sunday through July 3.

Portland Observatory

9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday through Monday. Portland Observatory, 138 Congress St., Portland. Advanced, timed tickets required, $10. portlandlandmarks.org/observatory

Greater Portland Landmarks was thrilled to reopen Portland Observatory for tours this month. Now’s your chance to see first-hand the last remaining maritime signal tower in the country. It was build by Captain Lemuel Moody in 1807 and would help vessels safely secure wharf space. There’s a heck of a view from the top of it, so book your slot and be ready for a history lesson as you climb the stairs.

Outdoor Sound Bathing

6:30 p.m. Saturday. Camden Amphitheatre at Camden Public Library, 55 Main St., free, donations accepted. librarycamden.org

On the eve of the summer solstice, here’s a unique way to literally ring in the season. Sound therapist Jim Doble invites you to bring a chair, blanket or yoga mat to relax on as you listen to the sounds of his gongs and chimes on the lawn of Camden Library’s amphitheatre. You’ll also hear the ancient tubular instrument called the didgeridoo and the dord (Celtic metal horns) played by Forest Weston. Doble will host additional sound immersions on July 5 and 19 and Aug. 2, 13 and 30. These will indeed be good vibrations.

