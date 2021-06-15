CAMDEN

Unwind at sound bath event by sound therapist

The Camden Public Library will host musical instrument creator and sound therapist Jim Doble for a Summer Solstice Sound Bathing event at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at the Camden Amphitheatre at 55 Main St.

The public is invited to bring a chair, blanket, or yoga mat to relax on and listen to the sounds of gongs and chimes. Doble will be joined by Forest Weston, who will be playing the didgeridoo and dord (metal horns of Celtic origin).

The event is free with an option to make a donation. A portion of the donations will benefit the Camden Public Library.

Doble also will host public sound immersion events in the amphitheatre at 9:30 a.m July 5, July 19, August 2, and August 30. An evening program also is scheduled for Aug. 13. Contacting Doble ahead of attending at [email protected] or 785-2212 is encouraged so that you can be notified if the program is canceled.

Maine novelist’s life story unveiled

Maine author Robin Clifford Wood will head an online book talk and narrated slideshow about her new book “The Field House: A Writer’s Life Lost and Found on an Island in Maine,” at 6 p.m. Tuesday via Zoom.

The book is a compelling blend of biography and memoir recounting the remarkable life of writer Rachel Field. The story is told by the woman who lived in Field’s old island home in Maine, sparking a unique sisterhood across time.

Email [email protected] to request a Zoom link to attend.

For more on this and other programs from the Camden Public Library, visit librarycamden.org.

Join master wood carver’s special presentation

The Camden Public Library and Maine Coast Workshop invite the public to attend a special online presentation by world-renowned master wood carver Alexander Grabovetskiy at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Maine Coast Workshop is hosting Grabovetskiy at their studio in Camden for a five-day immersion workshop. This Zoom event is a unique opportunity for the community to get a peek at the craft of classical wood carving. Maine Coast Workshops is a small woodworking school in Camden; the school offers a limited number of classes each year, with a focus on traditional 18th century American craft. Email [email protected] to request a Zoom link to attend this free online event.

GRAY

Women’s fellowship hosting summer sale

The Women’s Fellowship of the First Congregational Church of Gray will sponsor a Welcome Summer Sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday on the Parish House Lawn at 5 Brown St. (behind the McDonald’s).

Items for sale will include RADA cutlery, craft items, baked goods, garden items, and more.

KENNEBUNKPORT

Audubon presents ‘Birds of Cambodia’

York County Audubon will present a Zoom program at 7 p.m. Tuesday, entitled “Birds of SE Asia: a focus on Cambodian Natural History with Howie Nielsen”

Howie Nielsen, a world class birder from Lincoln County, will talk about his birding adventures while traveling in multiple countries. His talk will give an overview of Cambodia’s ecosystems and its bird life. He will share some of his exciting experiences doing field work in the southeast Asian bush, such as the discovery of a bird previously unknown to science.

There’s no charge to participate, but advance registration is required.

To register, go to yorkcountyaudubon.org, and click on the link to receive a confirmation email containing information about joining.

LEWISTON

Milestone weddings celebrated with special Mass

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Portland will hold a Silver & Gold Mass with Bishop Deeley at 4 p.m. Saturday to honor Maine married couples who are celebrating milestone anniversaries at the Basilica of Saints Peter & Paul.

Catholics celebrating milestone wedding anniversaries, particularly one year, 25 years, or 50 or more years are encouraged to attend.

Couples can register to participate in the Mass at portlanddiocese.org/olff/silver-gold-mass.

NEW GLOUCESTER

Buy some Pineland Farm strawberries

The annual New Gloucester Strawberry Festival Sale will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday at the History Barn, 383 Intervale Road, Route 231, behind the Town Hall.

The berries are fresh native Pineland Farm produce. They will be sold for $5 per quart. Sale open until the berries are all sold. Sponsored by the New Gloucester Historical Society.

ORONO

Webinar teaches how to preserve Maine foods

University of Maine Cooperative Extension will offer a new series of monthly webinars about preserving Maine foods, beginning with one scheduled for noon to 12:45 p.m Tuesday via Zoom.

“Preserving the Maine Harvest” begins with a session about drying, or dehydrating, food as a preservation method. Webinars to follow will focus on boiling water bath canning, pressure canning, fermenting and more. Instructors share recipes and techniques in an interactive format in this series that continues through the fall.

Registration is required; a $5 fee per session is optional. Register on the program webpage to receive the link and resources.

For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Kate McCarty 781-6099 or email [email protected]

ROCKPORT

Arts on the Hill series is back

Coastal Mountains Land Trusts’ popular Arts on the Hill series returns at 5 p.m. Tuesday for a musical summer celebration with Bay Chamber Concert’s Music School at the top of Beech Hill at Beech Hill Preserve, 316 Beech Hill Road.

The program will feature students and faculty performing in small chamber ensembles ranging from classical duos, trios, and quartets, folk songs, and tangos, to a fiddle band and small chamber orchestra.

The performances will be held outside and will celebrate the hard work of Bay Chamber’s music school community in a year when in-person music-making is more meaningful than ever.

Light refreshments will be served and families are welcome to bring evening picnics.

Free and open to all ages, but please no pets.

SCARBOROUGH

Church hosts annual rummage, yard sale

The First Congregation Church of Scarborough will hold its annual Rummage & Yard Sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.Saturday at the Parish Hall, behind the church, at 167 Black Point Road.

The sale will offer household and kitchen items, craft materials, sporting equipment, toys, office supplies, books, puzzles and small furniture and appliances.

For more details or to arrange to donate to the sale, call the church office at 883-2342.

STANDISH

Arts center putting on ‘High School Musical’

Schoolhouse Arts Center will present Disney’s “High School Musical, Jr.” at 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, with matinee shows scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the center, located at 16 Richville Road, Route 114, just north of the intersection of Route 114.

Tickets are $17 for adults and $15 for children and seniors.

Seating is limited by COVID guidelines and early reservations are recommended.

For details about this or other upcoming shows and reservations, or to make donations, go to schoolhousearts.org.

YORK

Buy ice cream and support Special Olympics

The York Police Department and the York River Landing will host an ice cream fundraiser to benefit Special Olympics Maine and their athletes from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the York River Landing Ice Cream stand.

All proceeds from sales and donations received go directly to Special Olympics Maine and their athletes.

Special Olympics Maine is a nonprofit organization that coordinates year-round training and competitive programs for adults and children with intellectual or physical limitations.

Rain date is Sunday.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: