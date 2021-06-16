Family Practice of Kennebunks thanks community

To the editor,

Family Practice of the Kennebunks will be closing June 30, 2021. We want to thank the community for the opportunity to care for you all these years.

Dr. Jonathan Shill has retired and Dr. Merrill Farrand and Dr. Audrey Okun-Langlais will also be retiring.

Records will be in the care of Desert River Solutions as of July 1, 2021. For medical record requests, please visit www.DesertRiverSolutions.com/requests-kennebunks or call 480-577-3150.

Before July 1, 2021, please contact the office for requests at 207-502-7074.

Tarsha Hanson, office manager

Family Practice of the Kennebunks

Election Day poetry

To the editor,

Kennebunk’s June 8 Election

T’was the day after the election and all thru my house,

There were street maps, campaign material, notes to browse.

It was great to go door-to-door and meet so many of you,

Although I never realized Kennebunk was so huge!

The shoes that were worn when I went door-to-door,

Lay by the back door, soiled and ripped on the floor.

These will soon be replaced by a new pair of shoes,

But first, a little bit of election related news.

The people voted and the ballots were counted,

The results available around 10 o’clock.

So before closing this message, thank you’s are in order,

To lots and lots of you within the Kennebunk border.

Early voting options were provided by the Town Hall crew,

Lots of time spent, lots of coffee, by the dedicated few.

There were many who went to the polls,

Selecting the candidates who reflected their goals.

Some candidates were successful and some were not,

However, it is the process itself that is the important count.

So without further ado,

My personal thanks to all of you.

Chauncey Copeland

Kennebunk

