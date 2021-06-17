Martha Jacques, principal of Biddeford High School, wishes to announce the Top Scholars for the class of 2021 who have achieved the highest academic level during the past four years. Graduation for the 164 seniors was held on Friday, June 4, 2021 at Waterhouse Field.

Nicholas Hill, Valedictorian, Magna Cum Laude, is the son of Marc and Stacy Hill of Biddeford, and the grandson of Irene Fournier. During his four years at BHS, Nicholas has participated in Interact, Be The Change Team, and Indoor track. He also participated in competition dance at Steppin’ Out Dance Center. In the fall, Nicholas will be attending Chapman University in Southern California, where he will be majoring in Business with an emphasis in Entrepreneurship.

Colin Tippett, Salutatorian, Magna Cum Laude, and member of the National Honor Society, is the son of Donna and Jeff Tippett of Biddeford. During his four years at BHS, Colin has participated in the school’s Symphonic and Jazz Bands performing as drummer in school musicals and numerous concerts and regional festivals. He was a three-season athlete participating in Cross Country, Indoor and Outdoor Track, which he served as captain of the team. Colin loves history and politics and participated in Model United Nations events held in Maine and Massachusettes. In the fall, Colin will be attending the University of Southern Maine and plans to join the track team and continue to pursue his interests in music including drums, piano and guitar.

Katlyn Bickford, Magna Cum Laude, is the daughter of Diane Vigneault and Michael Bickford of Biddeford. During her four years at BHS, Katlyn has participated in the Biddeford High School Marching Band, Indoor Percussion, Yearbook, Be the Change Team, Upward Bound, Mentoring, International Thespian Society, and Girl Scouts. She was the Vice President of the Thespian Society for her senior year and as well as Treasurer her junior year. Katlyn also held section leader’s positions in all of the musical activities that she has participated in. Katlyn has also been inducted into the International Thespian Society during her freshman and has also received to Maine Principle Award. In the fall, Katlyn will be attending Mount Holyoke College, where she will be majoring in Environmental Studies with a double major in English.

Dadrian Brown, Magna Cum Laude, is the daughter of Carol Scarlett and Devon Brown. During her, four years at Biddeford High School she participated in Volleyball, Indoor, and Outdoor track. Dadrian will be taking classes at York County Community College before attending a four-year college where she will major in Nutrition.

Zowie Cheetham-Wilmot, Magna Cum Laude, number 9 in her class, is the daughter of Debbi Cheetham-Wilmot and Kevin Wilmot. During her four years at BHS, Zowie has participated in Student Council, is the Treasurer of her class, Be The Change Team, Interact Club, National Technical Honors Society, APEX Mentoring program, and the National Honors Society. On the side of school clubs, she also has been a four-year varsity member for soccer, basketball, and lacrosse, receiving the Rising Star award for all three her freshman year. She was also put into the captain’s position for all these sports her senior year. She is a part of the All-Academic team for these three sports and plays for Velocity Premier Soccer Club throughout the winter and spring. In the fall, Zowie will be attending Lasell University where she will major in Health Sciences and will play soccer and lacrosse.

Anthony Gendron, Magna Cum Laude, is the son of Craig and Angela Gendron. Anthony has been involved with graphic design at Engine, Biddeford and has focused on arts and sciences over his high school career at BHS. He will be attending Southern Maine Community College in the fall with an interest in communications.

Emily Poisson, Magna Cum Laude, is the daughter of Ken and Karyn Poisson of Biddeford. During her four years of education at Biddeford Highschool, Emily has participated in Model UN, debate, be the change, Biddeford singers, Jazz ensemble, theater, track and field, marching band, indoor percussion, and the National Technical Honors Society. She plays the baritone and tenor saxophone along with the clarinet and piano. Emily has been granted multiple 1st rating solo awards for Jazz and participated in districts and Allstate choir festivals. In the fall Emily will be attending Wentworth Institute of Technology and majoring in biomedical engineering and in the meantime will be interning at a structural engineering firm in Biddeford.

Syeda Maliha Raidah, Magna Cum Laude, is the daughter of Ferdousi Shahinur and Syed Sujauddoula of Bangladesh. During her four years at BHS, Maliha has participated in Student Council, National Honors Society, Civil Rights Team, Mentoring, and both Indoor and Outdoor track. She has received the Phi Beta Kappa Award, the polyglot award, the most innovative award, and was chosen as the Outstanding Student of the year at the BRCOT. In the fall, Maliha will be attending the University of Southern Maine where she will major in Nursing.

Cody Savage, Cum Laude, is one of two sons of Kim and Kenneth Savage. During his four years at Biddeford High School, Cody has joined the Biddeford Regional Center of Technology and completed his course of studies there, developing two mobile apps in the process. In addition, he has made the honor roll in all four years of his high school career. He thanks all of his teachers for everything that they’ve done for him over the years. In the fall, Cody will attend the University of Southern Maine, where he will major in Computer Science.

Blake Wilkinson, Magna Cum Laude, is the son of Dale & Cheryl Wilkinson. During his four years at BHS he participated in Soccer, Tennis, and Lacrosse. He was a member of the National Technical Honor Society. He received several awards in Science and was Named Student of the Year in Business Management, Accounting, and Personal Finance. Blake was the recipient of the Maine Top Scholar Award and was chosen for this prestigious award among over 4,000 applicants across the State of Maine. Blake will be attending the University of Maine, Orono in the fall. He will major in Engineering.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: