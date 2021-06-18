The company that owns the former Brian Boru building in Portland’s Old Port has withdrawn its application for a permit to raze the building to make way for a parking lot.

The MEMIC Group, a workers compensation insurance company, applied for a demolition permit on June 2, upsetting former patrons of the Irish pub that operated there for 26 years and closed nearly two years ago. An individual contacted MEMIC this week to express interest in moving the building from its current location at 57 Center St. and saving it from the wrecking ball.

“If someone has that interest, we figured we’d slow things down a little,” said Tony Payne, spokesman for MEMIC.

MEMIC will continue discussing the relocation possibility or other ideas with those who have expressed interest, and it would welcome inquiries from others who may have the same desire and ability to bear the removal cost.

“Perhaps someone can find another purpose for the structure while observing its sentimental value,” Payne said.

MEMIC plans to install a parking lot for employees who work at its headquarters on Commercial Street, he said.

This story will be updated.

Related Headlines Iconic Portland building that housed Brian Boru pub may face the wrecking ball

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: