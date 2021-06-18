The company that owns the former Brian Boru building in Portland’s Old Port has withdrawn its application for a permit to raze the building to make way for a parking lot.
The MEMIC Group, a workers compensation insurance company, applied for a demolition permit on June 2, upsetting former patrons of the Irish pub that operated there for 26 years and closed nearly two years ago. An individual contacted MEMIC this week to express interest in moving the building from its current location at 57 Center St. and saving it from the wrecking ball.
“If someone has that interest, we figured we’d slow things down a little,” said Tony Payne, spokesman for MEMIC.
MEMIC will continue discussing the relocation possibility or other ideas with those who have expressed interest, and it would welcome inquiries from others who may have the same desire and ability to bear the removal cost.
“Perhaps someone can find another purpose for the structure while observing its sentimental value,” Payne said.
MEMIC plans to install a parking lot for employees who work at its headquarters on Commercial Street, he said.
This story will be updated.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Nation & World
Frank Bonner, Herb on ‘WKRP in Cincinnati,’ dies at 79
-
Nation & World
Declaration of Juneteenth holiday sparks scramble in states
-
Business
Pandemic swells Medicaid enrollment to record 80 million people
-
Business
U.S. stocks slump; S&P 500 has its worst week since February
-
News
Ethics commission again behind closed doors in powerline case
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.