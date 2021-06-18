LYMAN — Norman J. Pelletier, 91, passed unexpectedly at his home in Lyman, Maine, on June 12, 2021.

Norman was born in Wallagrass, Maine, on September 21, 1929.

He leaves behind: his wife, Cecile of 70 years; 11 children and there significant others, Jeannette Huot (Billy), Doris Beeton (Ed), Pauline Marby, Lorraine Ledoux (Ralph), Rachel Daigle, Richard Pelletier (Belinda), Joyce Pelletier, Rita McDaniel, Kenneth Pelletier, June Pelletier (Richard), and Scott Pelletier (Nicole); his sister, Mary King; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Norman was preceded in death by: his son, Gilman; his grandson, Daniel; his parents, Joseph and Eva (Daigle)Pelletier; two sisters Ella Collins and Mildred Ringuette; and one brother Edgar.

Norman owned and operated his tree business for many years. After retiring, he enjoyed being in his garage tinkering on anything he thought he could fix. Norman loved our family get togethers, playing cards and playing pool which he was good at. He loved dancing and flirting. Norman’s favorite saying was “Cecile” just to hear her say “What Norman” so he would know she was there. Norman will be loved by many and sadly missed. R.I.P. Dad

A celebration of life will be held at his home at 1346 Alfred Road, Lyman, Maine, on June 26 at 11 a.m.

