SACO — Barry R. Witham, 74, of Saco, passed away on Monday, June 7, 2021, at Gosnell Hospice House in Scarborough.

He was born in Portland on May 5, 1947, son of the late Lawrence and Mary (Jordan) Witham.

After graduating from Portland High School in 1965, Barry and his identical twin Brad enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps and served four years in Vietnam, returning to Maine in 1969. Upon his return, Barry met his first wife and had three children, of whom he was very proud.

Barry held many different jobs throughout his life — taxi driver, delivery driver, line cook, bartender, optician’s assistant. He was famously good at playing pool, shooting darts, magic tricks and telling off-color jokes. He was also a person who liked to know people’s names, and everyone seemed to know him!

Barry enjoyed spending time with friends from the neighborhood in his backyard and on his front porch. He lived on Irving Street for more than 30 years with his best friend and partner, Becky. They were often hosting bonfires, cooking, pickling, grilling, having a beer and playing classic rock.

In early 2020, Barry experienced a serious health setback when symptoms he had experienced for two years were conclusively diagnosed as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, also known as ALS (Lou Gehrig’s disease). While ALS is a degenerative and terminal illness, Barry sustained his independence and pushed himself to be strong. He received unwavering love from Becky, who supported him every day and up to his last minutes.

In addition to his partner Becky McLean, he is survived by his son, Michael Witham; daughters, Melissa Witham and Stacy Witham Morin; step-daughter, Lisa True; step-son, Jason McLean; brothers, Bruce Witham and Walter Wright, sisters, Gwen Ricci and Marlene LaRose; as well as eight grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by brothers Brian and Brad; his mother Mary; and many dogs whose company he enjoyed so much.

Please visit Barry’s tribute wall at www.hopememorial.com/obituary-listings to send condolences to the family. Cards may be sent to 480 Elm St., Biddeford Maine, c/o Hope Memorial Chapel. If you wish, consider a donation to the ALS Research Foundation in Barry’s name. https://www.als.org

Barry will be laid to rest in a private ceremony at Southern Maine Veterans Cemetery in Springfield on Monday, June 28, 2021.

