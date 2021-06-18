AUGUSTA — Maine has approved a suite of rule changes designed to make the process of voting in elections go more smoothly.

Gov. Janet Mills signed the proposal into law on Wednesday. One aspect of the proposal allows students at Maine schools to use student photo identification cards as proof of identity when registering to vote.

The proposal is also designed to give the public more information about secure ballot drop box locations and how to vote after the absentee voting period has closed. It states that municipalities “shall include these instructions on a sign posted at the municipal office and on any website, social media page or other media that the municipality uses to communicate election information.”

The bill also allows the secretary of state to develop rules about poll watchers.

Democratic Rep. Jay McCreight proposed the changes. McCreight said the bill “defends voting rights and helps more Maine voters understand the election process.”

