Former Gov. Paul LePage formally announced his candidacy for the Blaine House on Monday.

LePage, who served eight years as governor, has been suggesting that he might challenge Democratic Gov. Janet Mills since soon after her election in 2018. He filed candidacy paperwork last week but the conservative Republican made it official on Monday in a press release sent out by his campaign.

“Maine faces several challenges and we must work toward building a better future based on individual liberty, fiscal responsibility, and an economy which empowers everyone including our rural communities,” LePage said in a statement. “We simply cannot continue to look to Washington, DC for bailouts, subsidies, or leadership. We must ensure Maine is a great place to raise a family for generations to come, for all Mainers regardless of background.”

The conservative Republican was prohibited by Maine’s Constitution from seeking a third, consecutive term in 2018. LePage changed his residency to Florida, where he and his wife own a home, immediately after Mills took office. But he and Ann LePage moved back to Maine in 2020 and has been a vocal critic of Mills’ handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Although Mills has yet to formally announce her candidacy, her campaign has been raising money for months. LePage entrance into the race all but guarantees a feisty campaign given the former governor’s hard-charging and frequently brash personality, not to mention the turbulent history between LePage and Mills, who served as attorney general for much of his governorship.

The race is also likely to draw major money from national organizations and outside groups. Maine’s gubernatorial races also typically draw at least one and sometimes several independent candidates.

LePage won his first bid for the Blaine House in 2010, emerging as a dark horse candidate from the Republican primary and going on to defeat a Democrat and two independents in the general election. He won with just 38 percent of the vote — a fact that his many critics and political opponents frequently cited and even put on bumper stickers — but upped that margin to 48 percent four years later in the 2014 race.

