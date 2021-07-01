Former Gov. Paul LePage formally registered as a candidate for Maine governor Thursday, confirming long-held expectations that he would challenge Democratic Gov. Janet Mills in 2022.

LePage, a Republican who served as governor from 2011 to 2019, has launched a website with a countdown clock that indicates a public announcement about his candidacy may be made Monday. He is also registered as a candidate with the Maine Commission on Governmental Ethics and Election Practices, which tracks campaign finances of candidates for state and county office.

Brent Littlefield, a longtime political consultant to LePage, declined to comment on the former governor’s plans Thursday.

“I have no comment other than what you see on the site that’s been launched,” Littlefield said.

LePage has been teasing a possible run against Mills, a Democrat, for over a year. He initially moved to Florida after leaving office but re-established Maine residency in the town of Edgecomb in July 2020. Earlier that year he told a radio talk show that Mills “ought to resign” over her plan for reopening the state’s economy and said he would “challenge Janet Mills or the Democratic Party in 2022.”

Mills has not made a formal announcement about her plans for 2022, but she has raised more than $13,000 in campaign contributions so far, according to the ethics commission. Other candidates registered in the race are Michael T. Barden, a Green Independent; Michael Stuart Heath, a Republican; and Martin J. Vachon, also a Republican.

