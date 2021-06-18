SOUTH PORTLAND – Lois DeMoranville Randall passed away peacefully on June 11, 2021 in Maine where she wanted to be, with her daughter Mariah by her side.

She and her late husband Tom were married for 64 years. Always loving to be near or on the water, she loved boating and visiting the beach. Higgins Beach was her favorite destination as well as Lake George, N.Y.

Lois was born in Albany, N.Y. and had a long career in the New York State Legislature working with several senators and assemblymen. She wrote a bill which passed both houses and became New York state law. She also participated in the Constitutional Convention at the capitol.

She was an excellent seamstress, painter and poet. She and Tom moved back to Maine and started Tri State Food Brokers, successfully supplying all kinds of products in New England.

She leaves behind her beloved children Kathi, Thomas Jr., Lloyd and Mariah. She also leaves behind her three grandchildren, Richard, Christopher and Jennifer; as well as great-grandson, Oliver and great-granddaughter, Arietta, the newest member of Lois’ family.

A service will be on Saturday June 19 at St. Maximillian Kolbe Church in Scarborough at 10 a.m. with a reception to follow. All are welcome.

