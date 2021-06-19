BANGOR — Old Town High used two big innings to beat Freeport, 7-3, for the Class B state baseball championship Saturday at Mansfield Stadium.
Tanner Evans pitched a complete game for Old Town, allowing one earned run and nine hits, but no walks. Gabe Gifford paced the Coyotes with three hits and three RBI. He struck out nine.
Freeport (14-7) escaped the first inning after Old Town (16-4) loaded the bases with two outs, with an Anthony Panciocco strikeout.
But the Coyotes loaded the bases again in the second inning, with no outs – on a hit-better, bunt single, and a fielder’s choice – with Connor McCannell sliding in safe at third. Gabe Gifford followed with a deep fly to left field that turned into a three-run triple when the outfielder slipped and fell down.
Gifford then scored on Matt Seymour’s sacrifice fly for a 4-0 lead.
Seymour’s two-run double in the fourth inning made it 6-0. Seymour scored when he stole third base and came home, and the throw went into left field.
Freeport scored three in the sixth on singles by Panciocco, Nathan Abbott, Elias Thomas and Keigan Shea, and an Old Town throwing error.
This story will be updated. Photos to come.
