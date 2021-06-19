LIMINGTON – On Tuesday June 15, 2021, Chris Michael Thorne Sr., passed away peacefully with his loving girlfriend Fayeleen Forest by his side. He was 49 years old.

Chris was born on August 6, 1971, to Wayne Thorne Sr. and Carol Thorne. He attended Portland schools and will be forever remembered for his love of music- especially the band KISS. He also enjoyed making people laugh, talking on his CB radio and spending time with family and friends.

Chris is predeceased by his mother, Carol, father, Wayne and his stepfather, Steven Yates, who raised Chris with Carol.

He is survived by his girlfriend, Fayeleen Forest; his children Zach, Joshua, Jonathan, Chris Jr., Carolann, and Alicia; stepson, Adam; grandson, Kaizer; siblings Wayne Thorne and his wife Theresa, David Thorne and his wife Kerry, Leigh Thorne and his wife Melissa, Sarah Thorne and her wife Sam, and Vicky Burbank; nieces and nephews Jeffrey, Jamie, Tasha, Shawn, Jenna, Brandon, Jacob, Tyler, and Nickelle; and great-nieces Taylor and Brooklyn, and a great-nephew, Camden. Chris had many cousins and Fayeleen’s family who loved him.

Burial will be at Friends Cemetery in Windham.

A celebration of life to follow at Chris and Fayeleen’s. Online condolence messages can be submitted at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website, https://www.mainefuneral.com/

