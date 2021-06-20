SOUTH PORTLAND –

Alfred R. Doane, born Jan. 23, 1939, passed away peacefully on June 18, 2021, at the Gosnell Hospice House in Scarborough.

Al graduated from Windham High School in 1957 and studied for two years at the Berkeley School of Music in Boston.

Al has been a musician since the age of 4 when his father introduced him to the guitar. He would frequently play in his father’s band, The Katahdin Mountaineers, throughout his life. At the age of 16, Al started playing the upright bass and joined his brother’s jazz band, The Don Doane Band. He played alongside many famous jazz and country musicians, and his music can be heard on over a dozen recorded albums, including three of his own.

In 2008, Al was awarded the title of Ambassador of Jazz for the State of Maine. In 2009, he was inducted into the Maine Country Music Hall of Fame alongside his father. Al was also on the board of directors.

Alfred was predeceased by his father, Donald, his mother, Madeline (Spencer); and his brother, Donald.

He is survived by his longtime companion, Betty Mulkern; his daughters Alisa Smith (Art), Laurel Macs, Deborah Doane (David), and Mary Gullatt (Abdullah); his grandchildren Anna, Leah, Gabrielle, Michael, Madeline, and Aiden; as well as five great-grandchildren.

There will be a visiting hour 12 to 1 p.m., followed immediately by a short service and reception, Sunday, June 27, at Hobbs Funeral Home, 230 Cottage Rd., South Portland. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to:

The Maine Country Music Association

PO Box 193

Mechanic Falls, ME 04256

