BUXTON – Carlton Leroy Berry, 89, of Main Street, passed away on June 18, 2021 at the Gorham House. He was a life-long resident of Buxton and was born in Hollis on Jan. 30, 1932, the son of Leroy and Evelyn (Whitten) Berry.

He is predeceased by his parents; his older sister, Althea (Berry) Irish and his younger brother, Earl.

He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Lois (Goff); two children, Wayne and his wife Maggi of Hollis, and Brian and his wife Linda of Winthrop; along with six grandchildren, Wayne Jr. (Sarah) Berry, Annette Berry, Edwin (Crystal) Berry, B. Jacob (Jessica) Berry, Jessica (Jamie) Newton and Jenna (Rusty) Wilson; along with 10 great-grandchildren.

He attended the Duck Pond Grammar School near the family farm, and graduated from Buxton High School in 1949, the valedictorian of his class. He worked on the family farm while growing up, and for several years raised strawberries for the farm stand and delivery. He spent several years delivering milk and dairy products for Leroy Berry and Sons, and later for others. In 1959 he went to work at the Boys Training Center in South Portland, spending nearly 30 years there. After his retirement from the state, he was a bus driver for SAD 6 for 12 years. He always enjoyed the boys at the state, the school children and other bus drivers, and enjoyed running into many of them years later.

Carlton served as tax collector for the Town of Buxton from 1957 until 1983, the first years from his home at a desk in the kitchen, then later at the town office in Buxton Center. He was a constable for the town for 30 years, and served on the fire-police for many years. He was an officer and on the board of the East Buxton Cemetery Association for over 40 years. He likewise served the South Buxton Cemetery Association, being on the board since 1977 and having been vice president and president in the past. He served as treasurer for the Buxton High School Alumni Association for many years. He became a member of the Buxton-Hollis Lions Club in 1966, having held many offices including president. He was the club’s treasurer for over 20 years. Because of his service to Lions, Carlton received the prestigious Melvin Jones award. He was a proud member of the Mayflower Descendants.

Carlton enjoyed being outdoors, whether working in his vegetable garden (his giant pumpkins stopped traffic!), cutting firewood, or walking. He was a Civil War enthusiast and traveled to many Civil War sites. He also enjoyed a good card or board game, bowling, watching the Red Sox, and spending time with family and friends.

The family would like to give a special thanks to the staff at Gorham House and Beacon Hospice.

Visiting hours will be on Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service Chapel, located at 498 Long Plains Road (Rte. 22) in Buxton. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday at 1 p.m. at the funeral home, with burial to follow at South Buxton (Tory Hill) Cemetery. There will be a Firefighters Last Call service by the Buxton Fire/Rescue at the cemetery. Online condolence messages can be submitted at the funeral home website, http://www.mainefuneral.com

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in memory of Carlton Berry to:

Buxton Fire-Police,

185 Portland Rd.,

Buxton ME 04093, or to

Beacon Hospice,

40 Atlantic Place,

South Portland, ME 04106.

