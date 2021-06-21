Exhibits

Grant Drumheller & Kathi Smith, Greenhut Galleries, 146 Middle St., Portland, through June 26, greenhutgalleries.com.

“Light, Line and Form,” works by Tanja Kunz and MaryJane Johnston juxtaposing minimalism and fullness through painting and photography, through June 26, Chocolate Church Arts Center, Bath. Free, chocolatechurcharts.org/gallery.

“New Connections,” by Points of View artists and “Experiments in Mixed Media,” by Barbara Bean, Points of View, 18 Pleasant St., Brunswick, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday through June 25, povartistsmaine.com.

Maine College of Art, Collect online art sale, through June 27, featuring more than 450 works of art by 128 participating artists, shop.meca.edu/.

Maine Media Workshops + College is accepting submissions for the 2021 The Arnold Newman Prize for New Directions in Photographic Portraiture. See mainemedia.edu/ANP for details.

Skowhegan School Artists, “Under Construction,” and “Through the Static and Distance,” Maine Jewish Museum, through June 24. 267 Congress St., Portland.

“The Ground Beneath You Holds You,” new works by Alice Jones, through June 26 at Elizabeth Moss Galleries, U.S. Route 1 in the Falmouth Shopping Center.

Thursday 6/24

Wiscasset Art Walk, 5-8 p.m., celebration of art, music, performance and community, wiscassetartwalk.org.

Friday 6/25

“A Community of Artists,” opening reception from 4-6 p.m. by Arts & Cultural Alliance of Freeport, 40 Main St., fine art, photography and sculpture, through Aug. 15.

Friday 7/2

“Slack Tide: a moment of calm between tides,” opening reception 5-7:30 p.m. Chocolate Church Arts Center Gallery in Bath, featuring Caroline and John Rufo. Artist’s talk Saturday, July 10.

Ongoing

“Begin Again, Reckoning with Intolerance in Maine,” Maine Historical Society, Congress Street, Portland, through Dec. 31. To schedule an in-person visit to the exhibit and learn more, visit mainehistory.org/programs.

Elizabeth Moss Galleries, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, U.S. Route 1 in the Falmouth Shopping Center. elizabethmossgalleries.com.

Gallery at Widgeon Cove, 31 Widgeon Cove Lane, Harpswell, paintings, jewelry, handmade paper. Call 833-6081 for appointment or watch for open flag.

Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. space538.org/exhibitions/.

Film

Wednesday 6/23

Merrill Film Society: “The Counselor,” email [email protected] to participate.

Thursday 6/24

Silent Comedy Night, 8 p.m., outdoor screening of silent comedy films projected in their original 16mm format with live musical accompaniment, Urban Farm Fermentory, 200 Anderson St., Portland. $5-$10, mainefilm.org.

Ongoing

Apohadion Theater, virtual screenings via theapohadiontheater.com.

“Dear Georgina,” short documentary about Passamaquoddy elder who was removed from her Maine home by child protection services at the age of 2, stream at upstanderproject.org/georgina.

Frontier, virtual cinema via explorefrontier.com/events/all.

Museums

Maine Jewish Museum, “Under Construction” by Chris Beneman, “Through the Static and Distance” by Tonee Harbert and Skowhegan School of Painting & Sculpture artists, to June 24, open noon-4 p.m. Sunday, Monday, Thursday and Friday at 67 Congress St., Portland. mainejewishmuseum.org/current-exhibits/.

Ongoing

Bowdoin College Museum of Art, opening collection searchable online along with selected exhibits, Visit From Home activities, bowdoin.edu/art-museum.

Joshua L. Chamberlain Museum (226 Maine St.), Skolfield-Whittier House (161 Park Row) and Pejepscot History Center (159 Park Row) open for the season in Brunswick. For hours, talks and presentations see pejepscothistorical.org/events/talks-presentations.

Maine Museum of Photographic Arts Antidote at mainemuseumofphotographicarts.org/antidote.

Peary-MacMillan Arctic Museum at Bowdoin College, Brunswick, collections and exhibitions online at bowdoin.edu/arctic-museum.

Portland Museum of Art, schedule in-person visits at bit.ly/3fcSgHz.

Portland Observatory, 138 Congress St., open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday through Monday, last entry at 5 p.m. Access by pre-purchased, timed tickets only, tickettailor.com/events/greaterportlandlandmarks/527616.

Music

Bath Outdoor Concert Series, 7:30 p.m. Fridays through July 30, behind the Grant Building, 31 Centre St. Contemporary folk, indie, country, rock, pop and jazz. All ages. $12/show, $75/series, under 12 free, bit.ly/34GVcr3.

Classical Uprising, through June, classicaluprising.org.

Evening Concerts in Royal River Park, Yarmouth, 6 p.m. Wednesdays through Aug. 18. Performances are free and snacks will be available to purchase, yarmouthcommunityservices.org/summer-arts-series.

“Mahler’s Fourth,” through June 25, PSO guest conductor JoAnn Falletta; Rachel Lee Priday, violin; Maeve Höglund, soprano, perform virtual concert, tickets at portlandsymphony.org.

Nothin’ But the Blues, Shayna Steele and the PSO perform a blues-infused program featuring hits like “Nobody Knows You When You’re Down and Out” and Ma Rainey’s “Bad Luck Blues.” portlandsymphonytv.com.

Summer Sunsets LIVE, 4 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays through July, Thompson’s Point, Portland. Variety of live music, food trucks, games, brews, thompsonspoint.com/the-calendar/#sunsets.

Wolfe’s Neck Center, live music noon-4 p.m. second Thursday of the month and third Saturday through September at the tent in front of the Little River Farmhouse.

Thursday 6/24

Lifesongs Project Virtual Concert, 7-8 p.m., celebrates the stories of LGBTQ+ people, free, palaverstrings.org.

Friday 6/25

Elise Testone & Friends, 3-6 p.m., “American Idol” finalist performs live at Portland Lobster Company, 180 Commercial St. Free, portlandlobstercompany.com.

Saturday 6/26

Jeff Beam & Stucco, 12:30-3:30 p.m., Portland Lobster Company, 180 Commercial St, Portland. Free, portlandlobstercompany.com.

Joan Kennedy Band, 7 p.m., The Porthole Restaurant & Pub, 20 Custom House Wharf, Portland. Crossover country, pop and blues star.

Magic 8 Ball, 7 p.m. livestream at stlawrencearts.org. $15-$18.

Ongoing

Cadenza, 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, livestream via Facebook. $18-$20. Visit cadenzafreeport.com/shows for schedule and Eventbrite ticket links.

DaPonte String Quartet, digital content posted at 7 p.m. Wednesdays on YouTube.

Irish Night at Blue, 8 p.m. Wednesdays via Facebook Live. portcityblue.com.

Jazz Sesh Facebook Group hosted by Blue at 9 p.m. Tuesdays, portcityblue.com.

Out of the Blue livestreaming series by Port City Blue. Various dates. portcityblue.com.

State Theatre of Portland livestreaming shows via Facebook, statetheatreportland.com.

Theater

The Clauder Competition is accepting submissions through March 31, 2022. The winner will receive a cash award of $3,000 and a full production at Portland Stage with a professional director, designers and actors. For guidelines see portlandstage.org/script-submissions. The winning play will be announced in March 2023.

“Future … Present … Past,” presented by Freeport Players to stream through June 30, three comedies by Elizabeth Guffey. Visit fcponline.org for show dates and tickets.

“RBG: One Step at a Time,” 7:30 p.m. June 25; 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. June 26, Footlights Theatre, 190 U.S. Route 1, Falmouth. Visit thefootlightstheatre.com for details.

Stroudwater Comedy Series, 7-10 p.m. every Thursday, Stroudwater Distillery, 4 Thompson’s Point, Portland. $10, reservations required through eventbrite.com.

Thursday 6/24

New England’s Funniest Comedian: Round 2, 8 p.m. Aura Maine, 121 Center St., Portland. $10, auramaine.com.

Monday 6/28

“Cupid’s Arrow,” 7 p.m., one night only at Footlights Theatre, 190 U.S. Route 1, Falmouth. Visit thefootlightstheatre.com for details.

Wednesday 6/30

“Hump Day Hilarity,” 7:30 p.m., comedy show at Footlights Theatre, 190 U.S. Route 1, Falmouth. Visit thefootlightstheatre.com for details.

