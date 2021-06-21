NORTH WATERBORO — Ronald A. Barone, 66, of Lords Road passed away Tuesday June 15, 2021, at the Brigham and Woman’s Hospital in Boston.

He was born in San Francisco February 1, 1955, the son of Peter and Marion Jones Barone.

Ronald graduated from Los Gatos High School in Los Gatos, CA. He then attended the University of California at Santa Barbara where he received his bachelor’s degree.

Ronald then received his master’s degree in business education from New Hampshire College.

He taught at Thornton Academy in the Math and Business department from 1980 until 2014. Ronald was active in several of the sports programs and helped started several of the Saco Middle School sports programs.

After teaching, he drove the box truck from Grants Farm in North Saco and also worked at Beach Lobster in Old Orchard Beach.

He enjoyed baseball, golf, and watching the San Francisco Giants Baseball, the 49ers, Golden State Warriors and the San Jose Sharks.

Survivors include his wife of 16 years, Kim Rouse Barone of North Waterboro; two sons, Anthony Barone and Matthew Barone and a step-son, Jesse Potvin; a daughter, Celena Barone; a daughter-in-law, Kristen Barone; a brother, Kenneth Barone; a sister, Carolyn Izat; and two grandchildren Jackson and Jacob.

He is predeceased by a step-son, Garrett.

A graveside service will be held at a later date at Elder Gray Cemetery in North Waterboro.

Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home, 13 Portland Road, Buxton are entrusted with his arrangements.

For those wishing to make memorial contributions in his memory please consider Thornton Academy Athletic Boosters c/o Melissa Paradis 3 Cori Drive, Saco, Maine 04072

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: