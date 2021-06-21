Pigeons, a daytime-only restaurant at 59 Washington Ave. owned by the same couple who created the nationally renowned Drifters Wife, will close after Saturday’s service, according to an announcement on social media Monday, less than two months after it opened.

The Portland restaurant, which has been open from noon to 6 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays, launched May 12 as the successor to Drifters Wife, which owners Peter and Orenda Hale closed last year during the pandemic. The restaurant business was stealing time away from their children, they said in an interview this spring, so rather than reopen, they decided to try something different — a restaurant that could allow for a healthier work-family balance.

Pigeons serves bistro-style food, and has an all-day happy hour.

The Hales could not immediately be reached for comment. In an Instagram post, they wrote: “Life is certainly not a straight path… but that’s the pain and beauty of it. Thank you to the team behind Pigeons who created something truly magical. A team full of talent, professionalism, charm, wit and heart.”

This summer, the Hales added, they will focus on Maine & Loire, their adjacent wine shop, which they plan to expand the shop into the restaurant space.

