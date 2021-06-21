Pigeons, a daytime-only restaurant at 59 Washington Ave. owned by the same couple who created the nationally renowned Drifters Wife, will close after Saturday’s service, according to an announcement on social media Monday, less than two months after it opened.
The Portland restaurant, which has been open from noon to 6 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays, launched May 12 as the successor to Drifters Wife, which owners Peter and Orenda Hale closed last year during the pandemic. The restaurant business was stealing time away from their children, they said in an interview this spring, so rather than reopen, they decided to try something different — a restaurant that could allow for a healthier work-family balance.
Pigeons serves bistro-style food, and has an all-day happy hour.
The Hales could not immediately be reached for comment. In an Instagram post, they wrote: “Life is certainly not a straight path… but that’s the pain and beauty of it. Thank you to the team behind Pigeons who created something truly magical. A team full of talent, professionalism, charm, wit and heart.”
This summer, the Hales added, they will focus on Maine & Loire, their adjacent wine shop, which they plan to expand the shop into the restaurant space.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Nation & World
Paid in full? Biden, GOP struggle over infrastructure costs
-
Nation & World
In Senate vote, Biden sees ‘step forward’ for elections bill
-
Nation & World
Tornado sweeps through suburban Chicago, causing damage
-
Schools and Education
Maine Maritime president to retire after next academic year
-
Nation & World
Iran president-elect takes hard line, refuses to meet Biden
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.