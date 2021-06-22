CMSGA
at Waterville CC
Overall — Gross: Eric Lacroix, 72; Bruce Bubier, 74; Truman Libby, 76. Net: Ben Walker, 65; Paul Sherman, 66; Dave Harris, 67 (mc).
Flight 1 — Gross: Bob Pellerin, 77; Dominic Dechaine, 79; Dennis Leaver, 81. Net: Ray Laliberte, 68; Ken Brigham, 70; Joe Doane, 72.
Flight 2 — Gross: Reid Birdsall, 77; Bill Hunter, 81; Steve Smith, 82. Net: Mike Fitton, 69; Colin Roy, 71 (mc); Jim Ouellette, 71.
Flight 3 — Gross: Mike Knox, 78 (mc); Tom Kus, 78; Dan Stuart, 80 (mc). Net: Reggie Gammon, 67; Dan Cosgrove, 68; Alvin Presby, 69 (mc).
Flight 4 — Gross: Al Graceffa, 80; Cy Thompson, 81; Ed Mckay, 85. Net: Bob Coates, 68; Dave Kus, 70; Dou Chai, 72.
Super Senior — Gross: Bob Ouellette, 89. Net: Sandy Day, 74.
Best Ball — Gross: Mike Knox/Preston Ward/Eric Lacroix/John Sapoch, 66 (mc); Daryl Schoelikopf/Bob Pellerin/Fred Roig/Joe Shaw, 66. Net: Truman Libby/Bob Ouellette/Paul Sherman/Ben Walker, 57; Kevin Brown/Dave Curtis/Tom Estes/Paul Greenwood, 58 (mc).
Skins — Gross: Bob Pellerin, 10th; Dave Stonebraker, 15th; Tom Kus, 17th; Dale Northrup, 18th. Net: Sandy Day, 1st; Peter Meulendyk, 13th; Dave Harris, 14th.
MSGA WOMEN
at Brunswick GC
Flight 1 — Gross: Lori Frost/Leslie Geunther/Kristin Kannegiser/Debbie Murphy, 69; Kathy Crawford/Debby Gardner/Jordan LaPlume/Liz Wiltshire, 71; Linday Cote/Morhan Dutil/Abby Flanagan/Alexis McCormick, 72; Emily Droge/Vicki Koshliek/Maureen Lano/Erin Leland, 72. Net: Tara Nelson/Meryl Poulin/Celeste Ross/Sally Williams, 59; Kim Comstock/Jody Lyford/BJ Porter/Durice Washburn, 62; Ruth Appleyard/Cindy Choate/Barb Rondeau/Cindy Schlaepfer, 62; Brenda Boivin/Maryellen Carpenter/Peggy Gifford/Elaine Watts, 62; Carolyn Cianchette/Maria Cianchette/Cindy Maxsimic/Regina Walsh, 62.
Flight 2 — Gross: Donna Brunette/Paula Dubois/Rita Maines/Kelly Schichilone, 78; Nancy Hart/Diane Herring/Angie McCluskey/Cheryl Paulson, 81; Carol Hurley/Jarine Lombardo/Anne Page/Paula Waterman, 82; Emily Jones/Debbie Porter/Theresa Kelley/Tina Whalen, 82. Net: Vicki Benenti/maureen Collins/Luanne MacDonald/Chris Tierney, 60; Nancy Bourque/Joy Eon/Jean Smith/Peggy Wilson, 60; Sandra Curro/Dawna Dumont/Prudie Duross/Helen Treadwell, 61
Skins — Gross: Tara Nelson, 3rd; Joe Eon, 11th; Lindsay Cote, 14th; Maria Cianchette, 16th, 18th. Net: Marsha Cottrell, 4th; Jan Fitzpatrick, 5th; Micki Meggison, 11th; Diane Beaulieu, 15th.
TODDY BROOK GC
Dempsey Group: A. Senko/T. Estabrook/T. Gaudault/M. Caron, +11; C. Levine/
R. Russell/B. Christy/J. Douphinett, +10; B. Gagnon/R. Chenard/P. Berube/L. Brown, +7 (mc).
Skins: Skins: B. Christy, #4; E. Olson, #7, #17; A. Senko, #8; J. Carroll, #11; R. Russell, #14; T. Estabrook, 18th.
