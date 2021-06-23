The Georgetown Working League community service organization has opened the Thrifts and Gifts Shop in Georgetown’s Old Post Office Gallery, 833 Five Islands Road, for the summer.

Proceeds will go toward town services and scholarships, in lieu of the league’s 107th Annual Fair, postponed until 2022. The shop will offer collectibles/antiques, handmade gifts, jewelry, white elephants, a silent auction and the works of local artists, artisans and photographers.

In addition, raffle tickets will be available for the 2020-21 hand-stitched quilt, titled “A Year in Maine.” The piece, which measures 54″ x 70,” is a vertical calendar depicting a Maine scene for each month of the year. The design was conceived by league quilters in 2019 and was intended to mark Maine’s 2020 Bicentennial Celebration and to be offered for raffle at the 2020 League Fair. The 2020 March quilt block pays tribute to the state’s 200th anniversary.

Raffle tickets are $5 for a book of seven. The winning ticket will be drawn Aug.14, at the Georgetown Community Center at 4 p.m.

Thrifts and Gifts Shop is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday-Sunday through Aug. 14. Visit georgetownworkingleague.org for more information and to purchase quilt-raffle tickets.

