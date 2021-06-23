Mid Coast Hospital center meets gold standard

The Addiction Resource Center in Brunswick is among nine Maine behavioral health organizations that met Gold Star Standards of Excellence Behavioral Health.

The program of the MaineHealth Center for Tobacco Independence’s Breathe Easy initiative recognized efforts to address tobacco use and secondhand smoke exposure. Celebrated organizations received a plaque for their achievements in advancing their campus smoke and tobacco-free policies and promoting tobacco-free lifestyles. This was the fifth year the Addiction Resource Center participated in the initiative.

Giving back

Several local businesses were among those that benefited when Norway Savings Bank received $50,000 in grant money for small businesses in Maine from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston. The grants are for businesses that were impacted negatively by the COVID-19 pandemic and are owned by women, minorities or veterans, including: 4Men Barbershop, Portland; Aloha Maine!, Gray; Designs Adrift, Phippsburg; Fishermen’s Net, Portland; Maine Motor Sales, Portland; Makkah Market, Portland; TerraFlora, Brunswick; and The Whole Almond, West Bath.

“By collaborating with our partners at the Immigrant Welcome Center and New Ventures Maine, we were able to distribute the grants quickly and efficiently,” said Dan Walsh, president of Norway Savings Bank.

Scarborough Kiwanis Club recently received a surprise bequest of $10,000 from the estate of longtime member Thomas Kraut.

Kraut, who died in October at the age of 92, was active in the club for many years and particularly enjoyed reading to elementary school students as part of the Terrific Kids program. His daughter, Jayme Kraut Chamberlin, noted that her father wanted his gift to be publicized in the hope that it would encourage others to remember Scarborough Kiwanis or other nonprofits in their estate plans.

UScellular has committed $100,000 to DonorsChoose to support teachers and their students this summer to help them prepare for the next school year. DonorsChoose is a nonprofit organization that connects public school teachers with interested donors who want to support classroom projects.

The Dunkin’ Iced Coffee Day fundraiser raised $68,521 this year for The Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital at Maine Medical Center. Franchisees throughout Maine and in two New Hampshire counties donated $1 for every iced coffee and cold brew sold May 26.

On June 3, the Portland nonprofit Hope Acts held Hope Rising, a virtual event that raised $17,500 to provide transitional housing, English classes and social services to asylum-seekers and immigrants.

Hires, promotions, appointments

Anthony Jamison has been voted acting president of Main Street Bath, a nonprofit that works to promote downtown Bath. Jamison takes the place of Sally Johnstone, who stepped down earlier this month. Jamison was serving as vice president of MSB’s Board of Directors and is also secretary of the Bath Rotary Club.

Save the date

The Yarmouth Chamber of Commerce is hosting Business After Hours at 317 Main Community Music Center from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 24. All are welcome to attend and learn about Yarmouth’s diversified business community. Register at bit.ly/3xxQhF9.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: