First responders are looking for a 4-year-old boy who is missing in Windham on Thursday.

The Windham Police Department identified the child in a Facebook post as Sulaiman Muhiddin.

He was last seen wearing an orange shirt and black pants. The post described him as nonverbal and said he lives on Pope Road.

The Windham Fire Department, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office and the Maine Warden Service have joined local police in the search. The department asked anyone who has seen Sulaiman to call them at 207-892-2525.

“There are K-9 teams working the area,” the Facebook post says. “While the out pouring of offers of help search are wonderful at this time addition people in the area will hamper the efforts of the K-9 teams. If and when there is a need for help in searching, we will let the public know.”

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: