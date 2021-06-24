Windham High senior pitcher Brady Afthim is the winner of the John Winkin Award, presented annually to the outstanding high school senior baseball player in the state.

Afthim, who will next pitch for the University of Connecticut, helped the Eagles advance to the Class A South quarterfinals this spring with his dominant pitching. He struck out 128 batters in 53 1/3 innings and posted an earned-run average of 0.53. He also batted .478 with three home runs.

“It’s a nice cap off to an incredible season,” said Windham Coach Cody Dube. “He had a great year for us.”

Afthim, who struck out 23 batters in a game against Portland, was previously named the Most Valuable Pitcher of the Southwestern Maine Athletics Association and was co-Most Valuable Player.

The other finalists for the Winkin Award were Bonny Eagle infielder Jacob Humphrey, Greely pitcher Brady Nolin, Ethan Reed of Medomak Valley, Kyle Douin of Cony, Bradley McLaughlin of Bangor and Oak Hill pitcher Gavin Rawstron.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: